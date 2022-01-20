Warning Wave – Eugene Weekly





The tsunami wave took several hours to hit the west coast after the eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga on January 14. But when the Cascadia earthquake hits, a tsunami will arrive within minutes.

This weekend’s tsunami caused by an undersea volcanic eruption was an unusual event, says Jonathan Allan, a coastal geomorphologist with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI).

The activity was a logistical exercise for the Lynn County Office of Emergency Management, and to remind the public to prepare for the tsunamis that will hit the coast after the Cascadia earthquake, which the USGS estimates could be greater than 8.0. Size, based on previous activity.

“If you are on the coast, be aware that we are affected by both remote and locally generated earthquake and tsunami events,” says Alan.

The volcanic eruption occurred at 8:27 p.m. PST on January 14, he says, about 5,500 miles off the coast of Oregon. But it took hours for the Alaska Tsunami Warning Center to find out that it would trigger a tsunami.

A warning was sent at 5 am on January 15, to notify the public that strong currents and waves are expected in marine waters, beaches, harbors and harbors, and people are asked to stay away from those spaces, he said. It took 11 and a half hours for the tsunami to reach Port Orford in southern Oregon from the epicenter of the volcanic earthquake in Tonga in the South Pacific.

Pattens Winningham-Melcher, emergency manager for the Lynn County Program, says she got a call at 5 a.m. from the National Weather Service about tsunami advisories. “We moved very quickly,” she says. She then contacted Florence county and city first responders, including fire chiefs and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, utility companies and local hospitals.

Winningham Melcher says these agencies – along with the US Coast Guard – have taken precautions to pull equipment out of the water to protect it from the wave. She says the tsunami did not cause any damage.

The county also worked to clear the seashore so that people would not be there when the tsunami waves arrived. Lane County has used various notification systems for those in the Coast area, including 911 reverse calls to landlines and wireless emergency alerts. But it did not use the emergency alert system that is broadcast at the county level on television and radio. “Everyone would have known about it, and I feel the saturation was a good fit for the news media,” adds Winningham Melcher.

But she says the unfortunate outcome of the tsunami warning to the public meant people were drawn to the scene, which is what happened on Saturday. “The most important takeaway is that we need to be able to figure out how to tell people not to stream onto the ocean front to watch the waves go in,” she says. “I don’t know if we’ll change that.”

Alan says he’s seen social media posts of people traveling to the coast after the tsunami warning was posted, and he’s warning people not to do so. He says the waves that hit Newport were measured with an amplitude of 0.6 feet. This analogy looks like a small wave but it says there is a lot of energy in the wave. “It can cause people to get off their feet,” he adds. “When these warnings are issued to stay offshore, that’s exactly it – because you could be kicked offshore.”

For tsunamis caused by distant events, Winningham Melcher says, there is time to prepare. The county had hours to prepare and work with agencies. But when the Cascadia earthquake hits, the tsunami alert is the earthquake itself, “and you have 10 minutes – if that – to get out of the way of the potential wave.”

The Cascadia subduction zone is off the coast of Oregon, Alan says, and the Dogami simulation predicts that a tsunami will hit the coast in about 10 minutes at Gold Beach to the south and arrive in 20 to 22 minutes at the seashore’s northwest shore, where the community will be inundated in about 30 to 34 minutes.

“Obviously that includes three to five minutes of earthquake shaking in that timeline, so it’s a very quick response,” he adds. “This long, slow seismic movement will be a signal for you to evacuate to higher ground as quickly as possible.”

During an earthquake, going outside isn’t recommended, so Alan says it’s important to know your nearest local evacuation route and have your “mobility bag” ready so you can get to higher ground as soon as the ground shakes.

To find Oregon coast evacuation maps, visit here. For specific neighborhood maps, visit here. And for an overview of how to prepare from the Lynn County government, visit here.

