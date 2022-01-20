How to prepare yourself when stationed at a base in an earthquake zone





Readiness is a personality trait that is inculcated during basic training and that resonates throughout his career. When you are in an earthquake zone, disaster can strike at any time, so it is always essential to be prepared. The occurrence of earthquakes is accompanied by extensive damage, including structural damage to highways, buildings, bridges, landslides, tsunamis, deaths and liquefaction. Moreover, earthquakes occur naturally, making them almost impossible to prevent. However, it is possible to significantly mitigate their effects even in high-risk areas.

How should the forces remain prepared

When earthquakes happen suddenly, violently, and without warning, you should be aware of the common indicators that an earthquake is approaching. When you are in high-risk areas, be aware of identifying potential hazards early. This knowledge allows you to prepare yourself in advance and not be surprised.

Teams from Charlie’s Company, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, provide communications to USARAK and HHD, 59th SIG BN as a rapid reaction force during the aftermath of the Anchorage earthquakes. (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs)

During an earthquake, many injuries and deaths occur due to objects falling or moving from the ground shaking. You can identify these items by taking an inventory of your base. If you spot an item that could move, fall, or break, put it in a closed cabinet or secondary container. Alternatively, you can clamp things tightly like shelves to secure them. Also, you should remove any hanging objects such as mirrors, photos, and personal photos near where people or beds are sitting.

When an earthquake occurs, it is very likely that it will be separated from your personnel as there is a lot of frenzy, panic and often fear is overwhelming. Therefore, it would be great to have an emergency communications plan, because the electricity will be out during the disaster. One effective and proven strategy is two-way radio, which is well designed to weather disasters better than electricity and cellular networks.

At the same time, these devices provide clear sound even in noisy environments and have a significantly longer battery life compared to other electronic communication devices. You and the troop members should come up with a plan for their reunion after a disaster, such as a shared safe place after a breakup.

What essentials do troops need during an earthquake disaster?

You should have several supplies in place before an earthquake strikes because you may not have access to food, water, and other necessities.

Fire is one of the potential dangers that arise during an earthquake; Therefore, you need to turn off the gas and keep fire extinguishers on hand to put out fires and switches for connecting pipes to disconnect the water and gas supply.

Regarding food, you should stock up on a can opener and canned goods from different food groups. While purchasing these foods, you should make sure that they are ready to eat, require little or no preparation. Also, non-perishable foods like high-calorie energy bars will be beneficial for survival.

Another essential you will need is a first aid kit that will meet the needs of anyone with an injury. Make sure your first aid kit contains bandages, gloves, gauze, thermometer, pain relievers, antibiotics, antacids, and supply any prescriptions.

A flashlight is usually one of the most important tools in an emergency kit, especially when the power source is out. The tool will help you to select the essentials easily and quickly without much hassle. At the same time, you should check that you pack spare bulbs and batteries as they will come in handy.

Other essentials you need to keep with you are thermal blankets, sleeping bags, whistles, ropes and maps.

