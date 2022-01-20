‘Earthquake’: Mudavadi causes internet storm with huge ad.





National Congress Party leader Amani Musalia Medwadi addresses journalists in the town of Nyamira on 16/1/2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

ANC leader Mosalia Mudavadi has become the talk of the social media in the past few days.

This came after he made a statement saying that he would make a political declaration that would cause an earthquake in the country.

“On the 23rd, next Sunday, the ANC will hold a big conference in Bomas of Kenya which will provide the direction that we will take as a party. On that day, I will give a speech that will bring excitement (sic) to the land in this country. This will bring excitement (sic) to the land in this country,” said Mudavadi during a political rally in Nyanza region. The speech will change this country.”

This loosely translates to, “On Sunday the 23rd, the ANC will hold a Conference of National Delegates in Pumas Kenya that will determine our political direction. Next, I will make a declaration that will cause an earthquake across the country. The declaration will change the political landscape.”

Since then, Kenyans have been making jokes on social media about Mudavadi’s seriousness about politics and his ambitions to race to the state headquarters.

While some said his threat was just hot talk, others said he should be given the benefit of the doubt to see if he would carry out his threat.

“There’s a storm coming! Who do you trust?” Mudavadi posted on his Twitter even as forum members were enjoying a field day as they responded.

Mudavadi, who is also a principal at the One Kenya Alliance, has been portrayed as receiving a haircut at a barbershop. They claimed that the ANC leader was preparing for the big day.

Under the photo, a social media user wrote: “His fifth earthquake is making its final touches before the big announcement.”

Company attorney Donald Kiborer was guilty of some involvement when he jokingly asked CS Fred Matiangi to declare January 23, a public holiday, before the announcement.

“Dear Honor Dr. Fred Matiangi, in his capacity as Minister in charge of Homeland Security and Public Holidays, please declare January 23 a public holiday of public safety as Musalia Mudavadi said it would cause an earthquake that could disrupt our roads, water supply and electricity.”

His post has been published many times on various social media platforms.

Others published false statements claiming that the Meteorological Department had warned of an earthquake on the aforementioned day.

Madvadi’s supporters are eagerly awaiting the aspirant’s announcement as it will give a clear direction on his stance.

He defied pressure to back ODM leader Raila Odinga on the top seat and assured that he would stay in the competition until the end.

The former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Government has found himself in the difficult position of whether he should give up his ambition for another candidate or move forward.

There is still uncertainty in the OKA combining Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Ford-Kenya Senator Moses Wetangula as the four principles have not yet agreed on the flag bearer.

As anxiety continues to grow every day among his followers, all eyes remain on Mudamba’s son to see if the announcement will be shaken.

.

