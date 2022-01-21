Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.4 earthquake – 80 km west of Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 7:44 pm (GMT +9)





Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.4, at a depth of 27 km

Jan 20 10:46AM UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery 2 minutes later. Jan 20 10:53: Data updates from GFZ are now being used… [show all] … Jan 20 10:59: Epicenter corrected 9.4 km (5.9 mi) toward SW Jan 20 10:59: now using data updates from USGS20 Jan 14:38: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 14.1 to 27.2 km ( 8.8 to 16.9 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 6.5 km (4 mi) toward WSW.

Updated Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:57

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes near Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia

5.2 Earthquake Papua, Indonesia, January 20, 2022, 7:44 pm (GMT +9)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred just 13 minutes ago, 71 kilometers west of Jayapura, Indonesia. Thursday evening, January 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the 5.3 magnitude earthquake, based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Jayapura (No. 134.900) located 71 km from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Date and time: Jan 20, 2022 10:44:17 UTC – Echo local time: Thursday, Jan 20 2022, 7:44 PM (GMT +9) Strength: 5.4 Depth: 27.2 km Latitude/Long epicenter: 2.478°S / 140.0024°E (Papua, Indonesia) Opposite: 2.478°N/39.998°W Nearby towns and cities: 80 km (50 mi) west of Jayapura (Population: 134,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 24.8°C (77°F), Humidity: 94%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) From primary WNW data source: USGS (USGS) Rated released energy: 7.9 x 1012 Joules (2.21 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 1,898 tons of TNT or 0.1 atomic bomb!) | About seismic energy If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you were in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5,427 km71 Km W of Abepura, Indonesia USGS 5,410 kmNEAR N COAST OF PAPUA, INDONESIAEMSC 5,210 km Indonesia: Near the northern coast of Irian JayaRaspberryShake 5,510 km66 Km WNW of Abepura, Indonesia 5,310 km North Indonesia

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 25 km2 (= 10 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 9 km (5 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). ) Jan 20 2022 12:3511 hours ago

3.2

10 km off the northern coast of Papua, Indonesia Previous most earthquakes in the same region Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

