



The quarterly meetings of the Morgan Society are always full of information. Last night’s MoCA online meeting spanned a wide range of topics:

New building owner: MoCA has invited Tim Overland, the new owner of the mixed-use Ivy Court Building (6525 California SW), to appear. He said his company owns and operates other buildings in the northwest as well. They bought Ivy Court in November (property records show it sold for $12.3 million). It was built 30 years ago by the family who once ran a pharmacy where Starbucks is located, a block north of California/Fontleroy. They’re planning an Ivy Court renovation — rebuilding the roof, repainting the building, adding a brick facade, and remodeling apartments as the tenants move in. The building’s vacant commercial space has been leased to West Seattle Pilates, moving off Harbor Avenue. The building will likely be renamed.

Preparing for Earthquakes: For the next three meetings, this will be a prominent topic for the MoCA.

Longtime community advocate Cindy Parker led the presentation/discussion, working with emergency call centers in Seattle. I started by noting how getting prepared advice evolved from getting ready to take care of yourself for a few days, to preparing for weeks of being self-sufficient, helping other members of the community. (The latter is what hubs are about—a place to gather and organize after a disaster. Morgan Junction Park is the hub location in the district—see other hub locations on this map.) “There won’t be enough first responders—we are neighborhood first responders.

She also recommended—as I did in a presentation for the District 1 Community Network—to watch the city’s recent webinar series. Among other things, the potential effects of the earthquake on city services and infrastructure are shown. She also spoke about the Seattle Hazard Explorer site, showing potential tsunami areas in Morgan Junction and areas at landslide risk, as well as unsupported buildings, at risk of complete or partial collapse during an earthquake. It also offered maps not online but circulated by the city – which could lead to potential damage to the building from three types of earthquakes.

The Seattle earthquake will be the most damaging to West Seattle. The city analysis looked at two types of damage – the ‘yellow flag’ where your residence is still habitable, and the ‘red flag’ where the damage is so severe that it is not.

Here’s the conclusion and list of resources – the next presentation at the April 20th meeting of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

ORCA RESCUE AUTHOR: Donna Sandstrom, resident of Morgan Junction, founder and CEO of The Whale Trail, was there to talk about her new book. “This story was never told – there were other books about Springer, but it was never told from the inside.”

She summarized what happened 20 years ago, when an orphan appeared in local waters and was rescued, returning to its home waters in Canada. “This is a true story of hope, at a time when we really need it.” Twenty years ago this month, it all began when local orca researcher Mark Sears got a call about a baby whale, all alone. When people came to try to figure out who this whale was and why she was there alone, she “parked herself” between Fashion and West Seattle. Its call is finally recognized as a whale from the north. Her mother was lost, and Springer somehow found her way to Puget Sound. what should I do? The community was consulted – even with the city council at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Do not do anything? Send it to the aquarium? Or rehabilitate it in Puget Sound and then move it? The latter was chosen, and the US and Canadian authorities worked together. Donations have been collected. Then on June 13, 2002, she was captured off Fashion and transferred to a private pen near Manchester. “It was really resilient,” said Sandstrom. A month later, Springer was taken to Kennedy Bay by boat. First Nations blasphemy was among those who welcomed it. Less than a day later, her family showed up to get her – ‘sooner than anyone could have hoped’.

She kept coming back – then in 2013 and 2017, with her new calves. Last fall, a researcher discovered that Springer was pregnant again. It was an “unconditional success… and it happened right here in our backyard”, history as the first successful orca rescue/rehabilitation. He continues to give Sandstrom hope that the southern resident killer whales can be saved. Note: The celebration of “Spring Day” is planned for the 20th anniversary, July 14. Sandstrom is open to bids – schools? groups? Just call her. “My life mission is to share this story,” she said excitedly.

Paper Boat Sellers: It was a brief appearance for Morgan Junction bookstore owners Desirae and Eric Judy, who noted that Sandstrom’s book was one of their bestsellers in 2021. How does the book work? asked MoCA President Deb Parker. Eric said it gets better every year. Desirae said the bridge and the pandemic have kept people closer to home. Eric added that West Seattle is “the secret of our success.”

New Business (ER): MoCA also heard from another couple who run Morgan Junction—the owners of Floors Plus Northwest (6959 California SW), Liliana and Luis Morales, were introduced. It’s been a few months since the company’s first anniversary. They noted recent vandalism and the encouraging neighborhood support they received afterward. Their showroom is small but “we chose the location because of the nature of the community,” Lewis said. “We love being here, it’s one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.”

Morgan Community Festival: June 18 is the tentative date for this year’s festival. Volunteers are needed. “We very much hope this (to) go,” said MoCA Vice President Phil Tavel. “Please reach out and help… We’d love to see some new people.” Send an email to [email protected] to volunteer and/or ask questions.

LOWMAN BEACH: Michael Brunner has shown photos of the progress of this project (including photos of a couple for readers seen on WSB).

Night work continues this week, as noted here.

Park Committee: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is forming a committee to follow up on upcoming work at the site of the future addition of the park – a meeting is scheduled for March 2nd. If you are interested in participating, send an email to [email protected]

Beer Place (Street) Utility Works: This project is now finished; Neighbors told the Ministry of Social Affairs that work to fix the sewage line on their streets had gone relatively well. The line has partially collapsed. Neighbors noted that maneuvering heavy equipment through the narrow cul-de-sac was somewhat of a challenge. They did see some runoff at the end of the street, though, and are watching to make sure it doesn’t lead to problems.

ARTWALK: Morgan Junction continues to engage companies in the 2nd Arts West Seattle Walk Thursday. In fact, the list of companies is getting longer – Peel & Press is the latest to join. February 10th is the next WSAW.

Next MoCA meeting: April 20.

