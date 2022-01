ODPEM targets children for earthquake awareness | News

Today, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) will partner with the Portmore Parish Disaster Coordinator to facilitate earthquake training in the municipality’s sovereign village to measure community awareness, preparedness and response to earthquake and its potential secondary risks.

This is just one of the activities hosted by ODPEM to encourage Jamaicans to become more active as it ramps up its public awareness campaign under the theme: ‘Reengineering Earthquake Response Practices during COVID-19’ as it celebrates Earthquake Awareness Week from January 16-22. This year’s focus is on strengthening the public response to children and youth in Jamaica to reduce their exposure to earthquakes.

To this end, ODPEM has posted earthquake awareness videos on ODPEM YouTube pages and websites and schools will be able to access these videos for awareness and educational purposes.

On Wednesday, FLOW delivered more than 1,000 shelter management jackets and 250 emergency shelter banners, valued at more than $3 million, to ODPEM in support of its national shelter management program at its 2-4 Haining Road, St Andrews office. The jackets are designed to provide visibility for shelter managers and signage will allow clear identification of all approved shelters.

Richard Thompson, Acting Director General of ODPEM, expressed his gratitude and said that the donation would enhance the longstanding relationship between the entities.

In response, FLOW Jamaica Vice President and General Manager Stephen Price said the telecommunications giant fully understands the importance of preventing and mitigating the impact of disasters on Jamaicans and the local economy, particularly during this time when the country is grappling with the ravages of an ongoing pandemic.

“The increasing intensity and frequency of disasters around the world shows that there is an urgent need to strengthen and support government during disaster periods and to continue to do so in very practical ways.”

He noted that FLOW has done this, among other things, by enabling the use of two-way radios as a means of communications in the event of natural disasters or crisis situations. It has also made it easy to broadcast ODPEM emergency text messages to customers on its 24-hour network, so people can stay connected and know what’s going on at any time.

In addition, it has also facilitated the installation of UHF/VHF antennas at FLOW locations across the island and by providing technical support to enable efficient transmission of emergency communications. Currently, the platform that facilitates public access to 24/7 weather alerts from anywhere in Jamaica is hosted by dialing 116.

Speaking with The Gleaner afterward, Thompson emphasized the importance of providing vulnerable populations with the knowledge to inform their response in the event of a disaster.

