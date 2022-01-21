American EPA and WHO partners in public health





This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement continues EPA-WHO cooperation on a wide range of specific and comprehensive environmental and health issues, in particular air, water and sanitation, children’s health and health risks due to climate change. The updated agreement includes exciting new actions on issues involving infrastructure and environmental justice. “I am proud to renew EPA’s commitment to working with the WHO to protect the public from health risks of pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The United States is committed to working closely with the WHO, a global leader in human health for all, with a special focus on addressing the needs of vulnerable and service-deprived communities. As we face the new challenges of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, this collaboration with the WHO has never been more critical. ” EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment is fully in line with the WHO’s mission to lead global efforts to promote health for all, everywhere. The WHO estimates that 24% of all deaths in the world and 28% of deaths of children under the age of five are environmental, and the greatest burden of the disease is borne by people in low- and middle-income countries. “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the intimate ties between humans and our environment,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Addressing these links is key to preventing diseases, including future pandemics, promoting health, initiating global recovery and reducing the health risks associated with climate change, especially for the most vulnerable. WHO looks forward to continuing its long-standing collaboration with the US EPA and leveraging EPA’s expertise to advance our mission to support countries in addressing environmental health challenges. ” The EPA and WHO have a long history of working together on the most pressing public health issues of our time. Over three decades, this collaboration has included work on climate change, indoor and outdoor air quality, children’s environmental health, chemicals and poisons, water and sanitation, and quantifying the ecological burden of disease. Over the next five years, the EPA and WHO will focus on addressing the health effects of climate change. Ongoing efforts will address many environmental health impacts due to climate change, including clean air and safe drinking water. Cooperation will also continue to focus on protecting children by reducing exposure to toxic substances, especially lead-based paints. In this MOU, EPA and WHO have established new areas of cooperation to advance common priorities on interrelated issues, including addressing the disproportionate impacts of environmental challenges on underserved and vulnerable communities. Protecting this population and increasing access to decision-making is at the heart of Reagan’s vision for EPA. The WHO’s triple billion goals set an ambitious plan for the world to achieve good health for all. Both the EPA and the WHO favor the use of science as a basis for policies and programs to address environmental health impacts. The WHO is also overseeing global coordination efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPA is also contributing to the response to COVID-19 by seeking to register disinfectants for SARS-CoV-2 and to research antimicrobial products and study ways to disinfect personal protective equipment so that it can be reused. EPA has been working on early warning systems by monitoring wastewater for the presence of SARS-Cov-2. The two agencies will continue to advance science to respond to the current pandemic and be better prepared for all future biological threats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2022-u.s.-epa-and-world-health-organization-partner-to-protect-public-health

