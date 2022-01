Queen’s death would be a ‘moral earthquake’ and some members of the royal family are ‘free knights,’ star claims

Andrew Marr, 62, was discussing the future of the monarchy and warned the broadcaster that the Queen’s death would be a “very massive moment” in everyone’s life.

The complete program of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations

Andrew Marr told people to prepare for a “moral earthquake” when the Queen dies as he unleashed royals, saying some were “acting like free knights”.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, spoke about the future of the monarchy during his first interview since leaving the BBC in December.

Mar believes big changes are coming – and warns that the country will enter a state of shock when Her Majesty dies. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are expected to “coordinate a settlement” with the aim of maintaining public support.

“There is a feeling that the whole issue of the future has not been discussed for a very long time, because the Queen is so admired and so revered,” he said.

Andrew Marr claims that some members of the royal family “act like free runners” (

picture:

Getty Images)

“When that dreadful day comes that the Queen is no longer with us, the country will go into a state of shock – it will be like a moral earthquake and I don’t think it is fully understood or appreciated how this will be a very formidable moment in all of our lives.

Andrew Marr quits the BBC after 21 years as he announced his role on a rival station.The Queen has rejected Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘inappropriate’ living request, says expert

I know the Prince of Wales has plans to reform the monarchy; “It looks like Charles and William will be coordinating a settlement,” Marr told the Daily Mail.

“I regret to say that some members of the royal family are behaving like free riders, assuming that the monarchy – the institution itself – can never be questioned.”

Mar says he is now free to speak his mind after leaving the BBC (

picture:

BBC News and Current Affairs via Getty Images)

Marr revealed that he left the BBC because he became frustrated with the “self-censorship” of his views.

The former editor of The Independent joined the foundation in 2000 and presented its groundbreaking political platform on Sundays of 2005.

Now, the journalist said he wants to be free to say and write what he really thinks.

There will be a ‘moral earthquake’ when the queen dies, he says (

picture:

Getty Images)

He also said that in the long run, the BBC may have to fund itself through a subscription model.

Culture Secretary Nadine Doris confirmed this week that the license fee will be frozen at £159 a year until 2024, after which it will rise in line with inflation for the next four years.

She also said that the next announcement about fees “will be the last” – indicating the possibility of a different funding model being introduced from 2028.

