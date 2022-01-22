One bedroom Edwardian built after the 1906 earthquake: Guess the rent





It’s no secret that renting an apartment in San Francisco is expensive, but it is no longer the most expensive in the country! At least for now. Every week, we rummage through apartment rental listings and look for things that are weird, luxurious, and even just can’t be nice. The city next to the bay has it all, but can you guess how much it would cost? Welcome to the series we call “Guess the Rent in San Francisco.”

Just as New Yorkers covet high-rise lofts and Angelenos search for quirky craftsmen, Edwardians have a special place in San Franciscans’ hearts.

Built in 1907, just one year after an earthquake and fire destroyed much of San Francisco, a rare Edwardian was listed on the rental market via Craigslist.

Located in the Outer Mission District, at 2840 Bryant Street, this home is all about historic flair, featuring chandeliers, wood paneling, and plentiful built-ins.

In addition to the single bedroom, the home has separate living and dining rooms, a small Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom as well as a sundeck and washer and dryer inside the unit. The owner “does not discriminate against pets” as per the listing.

This Edwardian one-bedroom apartment is for rent in Outer Mission, San Francisco.

craigslist

The large backyard of 2840 Bryant Street is the perfect setting for à la carte dining and features plum and lemon trees.

This Edwardian one-bedroom apartment is for rent in Outer Mission, San Francisco.

craigslist

The small Jacuzzi tub is the hallmark of the single bathroom in the house.

This Edwardian one-bedroom apartment is for rent in Outer Mission, San Francisco.

craigslist

A lot has been built into this historic home, including this unusual feature with a (presumably working) sink.

This Edwardian one-bedroom apartment is for rent in Outer Mission, San Francisco.

craigslist

There is a well loved fireplace in the living room, which was formerly used as a bedroom.

This Edwardian one-bedroom apartment is for rent in Outer Mission, San Francisco.

craigslist

A funky kitchen that hasn’t been recently updated completes this historic rental, which goes for… DRUMROLL… $4,850 a month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfgate.com/realestate/article/edwardian-guess-the-rent-outer-mission-16785190.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos