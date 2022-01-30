



Last Sunday, Harold Assembly of Holy Associates (HAHA) church remained closed. It was the first Sunday in a long time that was happening. Harold was afraid of an apparent earthquake some politicians had said would hit the country on the day.

The man, who literally preaches wine and drinks the same, is afraid of death and of the judgment day. Any threats to his life are treated seriously. And because we await a response from The Soup Rim court on his Prayer Payment Initiative (PPI), Harold is not willing to die yet. He is certain he will win the case.

So, the faithful were turned away at the church’s gate by yours truly, Harold’s faithful servant.

“Haven’t you heard,” I shouted to a group of women who were inching towards the church, “that there will be a major earthquake today?”

One asked where the earthquake would start and when I said Bomas, and she wondered what Bomas was, her child asked; “Mum, you do not know Bodmas?”

When I was that child’s age and Harold was not pretending to be a priest, I knew Bomas, from history. For traditional communities used to live in organized homessteads called bomas.

Which was what I told Harold when he asked. We, however, did not have an idea, which boma was potentially the epicenter of the earthquake. Harold preferred to stay home and die there if the worst happened.

The women, who had carried kiondos, which they sometimes fill with avocado and bring Harold as offer, left in a hurry. Harold would later chastise me for this.

In the end, there was no tremors. I sneaked into the church and sat ready to witness, on TV, the earth’s crust give way, but soon fell asleep when nothing happened.

There were reports from some quarters that the tremor actually came, and when I realized the people saying so were just disillusioned, I decided it would be a good idea to show them what an earthquake was.

Or not. The only two politicians of note in the village are Harold and Sue, and for any sort of earthquake, I feel they would have to unite. But that cannot happen.

Letting the village know that we would have an earthquake announcement, even if we were not going to really have any political tremors of note, was a good campaign strategy.

It was going to draw attention to us, taking Sue’s followers from her, at least temporarily. Our biggest problem, however, is that Harold himself goes to Sue’s for his alcohol and once there behaves like her follower.

Harold had some good advice: The best chance of an earthquake was me announcing I had joined Sue, he said.

It would bolster Harold’s chances for the top seat with those who see me as a negative influence decamping from Sue, Harold insisted. I could not believe a man I had fought for this long was now betraying me..

“Furthermore,” he said, facing Clarissa and Paul the way someone that is looking for endorsement from other parties would do, “if you believe joined Sue, people would you will help her rig the elections. That is a win for me.”

In Harold’s eyes, I am the deep state. I am the authority behind the scenes that works to coronate, or completely destroy leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/sunday-magazine/article/2001435909/no-show-earthquake-gives-harold-ideas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos