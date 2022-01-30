The earthquake hit the stadium in the middle of the Ireland-Zimbabwe match





In an interesting event, the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad experienced a slight earthquake on Saturday during the semi-final match of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup between Ireland and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe was hitting when people felt slight tremors around the stadium. However, it had no effect on the play as no damage was reported in the area.

Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad experienced a slight earthquake during the FIFA U19 World Cup semi-final match. While the players on the field chose to ignore the same, commentators on the field mentioned the tremors they experienced during the live broadcast. The action was also captured by the camera as the front camera showing the action started to vibrate heavily while the game was being broadcast.

Irish spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling in the fifth bowl of the sixth on Brian Bennett when the tremors occurred. Although some players seemed to sense the action, the play didn’t stop as Bennett played a defensive shot, and he continued to send the next ball to the border. But Andrew Leonard, who was commenting on the game, responded to the tremors and said they were experiencing an earthquake.

“We…I think we’re having an earthquake right now. In the box. We already have an earthquake (laughs). I felt like it wasn’t just a train passing behind us, but the entire media center in Queens Park Oval as soon as the cameras started on the field,” said the ICC commentator. Swing in. Trinidad and Tobago is one of the four countries co-hosting the ongoing FIFA U-19 World Cup.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe

Ireland and Zimbabwe were pitted against each other on Saturday after finishing third in their group. In the match that saw the jolts, Zimbabwe only managed 166 in a 48.4 increase. Brian Bennett was the team’s top scorer with 37 shots, followed by David Bennett. Most of the remaining batsmen only managed to score singles, forcing the team to settle for the low score.

Ireland managed to chase the total in the 32nd minute by losing just two wickets. Opening Jack Dixon formed a solid partnership with two hitter Tim Tctor, scoring 78 and 76 respectively. The two strikes carried the team to victory with ease. The World Cup final will be held on February 5 in Antigua. Meanwhile, India made its way to the semi-finals of the Premier League by defeating Bangladesh by five wickets.

Photo: [email protected]

