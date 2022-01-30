A light earthquake has been reported in the Vijayapura district of Karnataka





The earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was reported at approximately 9.15 am on January 30.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) said an earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Sunday, January 30. This was reported at 9.15am on January 30th. The epicenter was 1.2 km southeast-southeast of Inganal village in Parataji Gram Panchayat, Vijayapura Taluk district, according to the National Disaster and Emergency Management Center.

“According to the seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicenter, the observed intensity is low and the earthquake can be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-12 kilometers from the epicenter,” she said in a statement. According to KSNDMC, this type of earthquake does not cause any damage to the local community, although there may be locally observed slight shaking and the epicenter in the third seismic zone, where the potential for seismic damage is moderate.

“Since the area is devoid of any structural discontinuities according to the tectonic map, there is no need to panic, as the intensity observed is low and not destructive,” she added.

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake, occurred on 01-30-2022, 09:15:02 IST, Latitude: 16.91 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 5 km, Location: 166 km east of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India For more information download the BhooKamp app https https://t.co/[email protected] pic.twitter.com/CiEPHP9H9q

– National Center for Earthquakes (NCS_Earthquake) January 30, 2022

Earlier in October 2021, a team of geologists and other scientists visited Vijayapura after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes. Residents of the neighborhood experienced tremors seven times over the course of one month. Although no loss of life or property damage has been reported, the constant light earthquakes have sparked fear and panic among the residents.

Recently on January 5, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Shikabalapur district. Authorities said the quake was felt in the villages of Steiger, Adagall, Biraganahalli, Gulhali and Bugabarti for three seconds in the early hours of January 5. Residents of the affected villages said they felt the tremors three times, with objects falling off shelves in their homes and the walls of many homes damaged.

