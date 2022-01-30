









Port of Spain (Trinidad): An earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain sent mild tremors through the Queen’s Park Oval here on Saturday during the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the ongoing Under-19 World Cup.

The tremors had no impact on the game, but the commentators mentioned the tremors they experienced during the live broadcast.

Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling the fifth bowl of the sixth over to Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett when the front-on camera showing the action began to shake furiously. However, the play didn’t stop as Bennett played a defensive shot to mid-off, and then dispatched the next ball to the boundary, a report in ESPNcricinfo said.

Earthquake at Queen’s Park Oval during U19 World Cup match between @cricketireland and @ZimCricketv! Ground shot for approximately 20 seconds during sixth over of play. @CricketBadge and @NikUttam just roll with it like a duck to water! pic.twitter.com/kiWCzhewro

— Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) January 29, 2022

Andrew Leonard, the ICC commentator calling the action, said as soon as the camera began to wobble: “We are… I believe we are having an earthquake right now. In the box. We are indeed having an earthquake (laughs). It felt like not just a train going by behind us, but the whole Queen’s Park Oval media center rocked.”

The earthquake also did not impact the broadcast either in any other way.

Zimbabwe and Ireland are competing for positions 9-12 at the World Cup in the Plate League, after finishing third in their respective groups. Port of Spain will also host the Plate final on January 31, with both these teams competing for a spot in that.

(IANS)







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sambadenglish.com/watch-earthquake-sends-tremors-through-stadium-during-icc-u-19-world-cup-clash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos