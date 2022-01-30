WHO calls for fair health services for all





To mark World Neglect of Tropical Diseases (WNTDD), the World Health Organization (WHO) calls on all to come together to address the inequalities that characterize NTDs and ensure that the poorest and most marginalized communities affected by neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) receive health services. which they need. In his message For World NTD Day, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed millions deeper into poverty and affected those who already had limited access to health services. , partners and colleagues – to continue working during the pandemic WNTDD is an opportunity to restore momentum to end the suffering of these 20 diseases caused by various pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins. The WHO and the global NTD community have held several events to mark World Day for Neglected Tropical Diseases, which this year coincides with World Day is losing (celebrated on the last Sunday in January). The WHO held 2 events (World NTD Day 2022: Achieving health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases and Mobilizing the World for Defeat from Neglected Tropical Diseases) this week and partners brought together government leaders and industry under ‘100% dedicated’ campaign launch on Thursday a 100% Commitment Campaign aimed at supporting the achievement of a plan for neglected tropical diseases for 2021-2030. “The progress made over the last decade is the result of an excellent public-private partnership with NTD-endemic countries and the unwavering support of partners who supported the 2012 London Declaration,” said Dr Gautam Biswas, Acting Director of the World Health Organization’s Neglected Persons Control Unit. Tropical diseases. “It is exciting to see the political will being prepared around the Kigali Declaration to achieve the new goals of the 2030 Roadmap.” Partners were key in supporting the implementation of the disease program, largely due to drug availability, donated by several pharmaceutical companies representing an average of 1.6 billion tablets per year. Several other celebratory events are taking place, including the lighting of the cult building to raise awareness of these diseases that do not otherwise receive the attention they need. Neglected tropical diseases NTDs are a diverse group of 20 conditions caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins. They cause devastating health, social and economic consequences for more than a billion people. The epidemiology of NTD is complex and often related to environmental conditions. Many of them are transmitted by vectors, have animal reservoirs and are associated with complex life cycles. All of these factors make their control of public health challenging. NTDs predominate mainly in rural areas, conflict zones and hard-to-reach regions. They thrive in areas where access to clean water and sanitation is scarce – exacerbated by climate change. Addressing these diseases requires cross-sectoral approaches and addressing related mental health and other issues such as stigma and discrimination. The World Health Organization’s Roadmap 2021-2030, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, sets ambitious goals in tackling many of these diseases in an integrated way. For more information on the WHO campaign, related events and stories from the field visit https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-ntd-day/world-ntd-day-2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/30-01-2022-world-neglected-tropical-diseases-day-who-calls-for-equitable-health-services-for-all The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos