



The San Andreas Fault is the most famous in the world and spits California between the Pacific Ocean and North America. This is what you need to know about it.

The San Andreas Fault Line is perhaps the most famous (or infamous) fault line in the world. It is a continental conversion fault and extends about 1,200 km or 750 across California. It represents the boundary between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate. The San Andreas Fault is one of the main frequently asked questions people ask about visiting California.

While the fault line is a source of concern and planning for those who live there, it should not be a concern for anyone wanting to discover this incredibly amazing condition. There are countless things to do and do in California – but one of the crown jewels has to be ice-sculpted Yosemite National Park.

What to know about the San Andreas error

As the most famous fault in the United States, there is bound to be a lot of misunderstanding about this devastating rift. For reliable information see the USGS website on the subject.

Location: California Length: 1200 km or 750 miles Specified: In 1895 by Professor Andrew Lawson of the University of California at Berkeley Age: Fault line is 15-20 million years

The plates here move at speeds of 20 to 35 mm (0.79 to 1.38 in) per year and up to 2 inches per year.

Movement: Approx. 20 to 35 mm or 0.79 to 1.38 in. and up to 2 in.

There are three ways a fault line can move—slip slip (also known as vertical—the most common), thrust faults, and strike slips. The movement along this fault is the right lateral (also known as horizontal) strike slip. This means that if two people stood and faced each other on either side of the fault, they would see each other move to the right (about an inch per year).

The fault gained notoriety after the catastrophic San Francisco earthquake of 1906 and also because it passes through the most populous and affluent United States of America.

The fault forms a continuous narrow fracture in the Earth’s crust that extends from the Cajon Pass near San Bernadino to northern California. Southeast of Cajon Pass, it branches off into several faults including San Jacinto and Banning faults.

see the error line

The fault line can be easily seen from the air (linear basins with linearly aligned lakes, bays, and valleys appear). On the ground, it’s nice to see the tell-tale signs. One can see it through the distinctive terrain including long straight cliffs, narrow hills, and small uninfected ponds formed by the deposition of small masses within the area.

During the earthquake, the fault line slipped several yards. The most dramatic of these was 21 feet (the maximum recorded) at Tomales Bay.

Over its 15-20 million year history, it is believed to have traveled about 350 miles.

When will the next “big” happen?

The San Andreas fault is an active fault line. Then too much pressure builds up in the defect, and it will “explode” and move to a new position relieving pent-up stress. This is an earthquake. It is estimated that the massive earthquake of 1906 had a magnitude of 8.3 on the Richter scale (very high).

It can, and it will, and it generates earthquakes. According to the USGS:

Scientists call these segments “seismic gaps,” and they have generally been successful in predicting when certain seismic gaps will cause major earthquakes. Geological studies show that over the past 1,400 to 1,500 years, major earthquakes have occurred at approximately 150-year intervals on the Southern San Andreas Fault.”

Periods: about 150 years periods

With this information, the last major earthquake occurred in the southern San Andreas region in 1857. The southern part is therefore vulnerable to another major earthquake in the next few decades.

South San Andreas: A major earthquake likely in the next few decades

The probability of a major earthquake in San Francisco Bay appears to be slightly lower as it occurred in 1906. However, medium-sized and destructive earthquakes can occur at any time.

What can be done about earthquakes?

Can earthquakes be stopped or prevented? No, nothing can stop earthquakes from happening. Instead, people learn a lot about how to live with them in an earthquake zone.

There are three main lines of defense against earthquakes when they occur to mitigate the inevitable damage. These include strict building codes, selective land use, and earthquake forecasting – this is still a work in progress.

Lines of Defense according to the USGS:

First Line of Defense: Strict earthquake building codes and refurbishment or demolition of old buildings fall short of Line of Defense Two: Selective use of land so that critical or operating buildings are not at fault or in landslide-prone areas Third Line of Defense: Accurate earthquake prediction – scientists work earthquake prediction methods

