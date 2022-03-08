What we learned: Columbus Crew vs. San Jose Earthquakes





The Columbus Crew traveled west for the team’s first road game of the 2022 season against the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend, and it looked like the Lions and Golds were on their way to a fantastic second straight win to start the year. Leading 3-1 after giving up an early penalty, the crew allowed two goals in the final six minutes plus injury time to seal the 3-3 draw on the road.

Under most circumstances, getting a point away from home in Major League Soccer, especially for Columbus, a team that has struggled on the road in recent seasons, is satisfying. But given that the Black and Gold were so late in the game, the waiver — and the way the team conceded — makes the trip to San Jose look like a loss.

It’s early 2022 and we’re still getting to know the Crew of the year. Saturday’s match taught us a lot. Let’s think.

The mental synthesis of The Crew is still a work in progress

Saturday’s game could have gone in many different ways for the visitors. After giving up a penalty in the first 10 minutes of the game, the Columbus players could have shriveled and allowed the earthquakes to dominate the game at home. After all, this is the team that has won three road games in the past two seasons together.

Instead, the Black and Gold kept their cool and continued to play and equalized before the break. The Crew then held their position for most of the second half, getting the go-ahead and the important third goal that seemed to make the match elusive. It takes a fight to come from behind on the road in this league and Columbus has shown this team has that.

But then the last six minutes plus occurred as the Black and Gold made an unnecessary foul in a bad spot on the field and didn’t defend well on any of the late set pieces. In both San Jose goals, the striker got a free header on the ball and put it into the net.

In order to win games on the road, something this team wants and needs to do frequently this season, focus can’t wane before 90 minutes (and in this case, six minutes of stoppage time). This is how opponents return to matches and how the crew went from having six points to start the year to just four.

It was great to see Columbus find his way to a two-goal lead after going down early, but this group of players have to learn to get the job done, especially when you’re away from home.

Lukas Zelarajan is still one of the best MLS players

The Black & Gold playmaker was honored last week in MLS Team of the Week for his performance scoring one goal and one assist to open the season. However, in all honesty, Zelarayan wasn’t his best match in the opening 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps and he wasn’t even the best player on the crew – he probably wasn’t even in the top two that day. But that speaks volumes about the Argentine’s ability to get those stats when he’s not at his best.

Against earthquakes, Zelarayan played almost perfectly. He’s scored two superb goals from outside the box, and he’s 12th and 13th of those positions since coming to MLS, double what any other player has scored during that time. He also pulled the strings of Columbus’ attack, guiding the orchestra in great fashion. Zelarayan completed 93 percent of 43 passes, including four key passes and four cross passes.

Despite winning several individual awards in his two seasons with Black & Gold, including being named MLS New Player of the Year and the MLS MVP Cup in 2020, Zelarayan isn’t receiving the national recognition he should. While there are plenty of other big names across the league and players in the big markets who make more money, it’s hard to argue that any MLS player has a greater impact on their team than Zelarayan.

He proved it again on Saturday.

Derek Etienne Junior has a chance in a break

As the year rolled on, Etienne spoke of his desire to start the season better than he had in the past and be more consistent. Entering his seventh season in MLS and third with Crew, the 25-year-old has shown flashes of a player who could be – including performing well late each of the last two years – but he’s needed to do it all season.

It’s only two games, but there is an argument to be made that Etienne has been the most consistent in Columbus’s performance, especially on the offensive side of the field, so far in 2022.

The Haitian international took his first real chance of the season to open a scoring account last week against Vancouver and was dangerous throughout that game, saying he felt he should have scored a few more goals. On Saturday, he added to his statistical output, once playing half a ball back into the six-yard area after a corner kick to net Gyasi Zardes’ goal. He continued his activity and participated in a number of Black & Gold attacks.

Head coach Caleb Porter said last week that Etienne is playing with confidence and that while he will have to keep earning it, the left winger is his position at this time. Based on his first two matches, it doesn’t look like Etienne will give that prestige any time soon.

We might have been quicker to praise the new crew members

After the 4-0 win over the Whitecaps to open the 2022 season, there were a lot of good feelings about the Lions and Golds. It was hard to say something negative about the opening performance and the players who played it. But maybe we were too quick to make the assessments.

And rightly so, Massive Report wrote of the impressive performances of Columbus’ first-time players on the opening day, winger Yao Yeboah and defender Milos Degenek, two players who made an impact on the first game. But any conclusion that these two would have adapted smoothly to MLS and not miss a beat with the crew was soon put to bed on Saturday.

Yeboah, who was one of the star attackers in the first game with his desire to get the ball, beat defenders and create for himself and his teammates, was almost invisible against earthquakes. Although he played 89 minutes, the Ghanaian had 34 touches for the ball, the fewest of any starting Black & Gold player except for striker Miguel Perry, and he didn’t do much with them with two shots off target and 22 assists.

Likewise, Digenek’s beginnings were bright. While the Australian wasn’t asked to do much against Vancouver, he didn’t have a wrong move on his Columbus debut. However, in a follow-up performance, Degenek slipped a foul in the first 10 minutes, ceding a penalty that gave San Jose a 1-0 lead early on. Then he almost gave up a second in the second half, but managed to avoid the referee’s whistle. Degenek made no interference or interception, despite playing the full match and had one clearance.

That doesn’t mean Yeboah and Degenek were a bad deal or that they both wouldn’t be very productive players for the crew this year and beyond. But any conclusions after one game were a bit premature after each player’s second performance.

