Why has South Carolina experienced 18 earthquakes in a row





ELGIN, SC (WSPA) – Kershaw county has good people, good barbecues, and lately, there’s been a fair amount of earthquakes.

“I was in my bed sleeping, and I shook so hard that I thought the word was about to be done!” Ronnie Snyder said. I said: Oh Lord, Lord. I ran forward and I ran back and I didn’t see anything, so I said, ‘Okay, this must be an earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale shook the region on December 27, 2021. Since then, the Lugoff/Elgin region of central South Carolina has experienced 18 earthquakes as of early January 2022. It has been disturbing to residents and confusing to scientists.

“We started feeling more of these aftershocks and they were coming in, like, daily. About the same time, in the early hours of the morning. And I started paying attention to it. And I’m like, ‘We’re really having earthquakes.'” Doroeathea Beach said.

University of South Carolina Emeritus Professor of Geophysics, Dr. Pradeep Telwani, has studied earthquakes in South Carolina for the past 50 years.

When the earthquake caught his attention, he looked at previous studies of the eastern Piedmont fault system that stretches from Alabama, through the Midlands, and into Virginia.

“We have what we call local tension buildup. If you have a place where you can cause very large local stresses, you can create a big earthquake. If you have a small amount of stress, you have small earthquakes,” Dr. Talwani said.

Sure enough, the earthquakes were centered around an area less than 5 miles away.

Upon further investigation, his research found that the Wateree River runs through the fault at the same location.

His hypothesis was that some of the water might be able to seep into the cracks created by the rift in the river bed. This additional pressure may be the pressure needed to cause earthquakes.

Although residents near the epicenter of these earthquakes were not shaken much, some have expressed concern about the possibility of more.

