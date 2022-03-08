YouTuber lists earthquakes and building collapses in Fortnite over the past 3 weeks





In 2022 alone, Fortnite has updated its game with extreme weather like lightning and tornadoes that can destroy parts of the map. In addition, earthquakes now seem to shake the island and destroy buildings along with it. Fortnite has lost some minor structures in the past three weeks, and the worst is likely to come.

YouTuber EveryDay FN has followed this phenomenon closely. They’ve been tracking daily earthquakes and where they’ve been moving every day for the past three weeks. When an earthquake occurs, it will cause your screen to vibrate, the console to vibrate, and items around you may be damaged.

The earthquakes began on February 16 at Covert Cavern, the base of the imagined system, according to EveryDay FN. These earthquakes are likely the result of the drills players have seen around the map this season. If true, then it makes sense that the starting point for those exercises would be in the I/O rule.

On February 18, drills began moving away from Covert Canyon, causing earthquakes to the south. Cracks formed on the road and the surrounding landscape began to shake. From then until February 21, the drills began moving south toward the bridge, continuing to cut through the ground and break trees.

The next significant moment occurred on February 22 when the drill moved across the bridge and in front of the café. Huge cracks formed in front of the shop, more than previously observed on the road.

The next day, the earthquake moved into the cafe, and began to damage the walls and objects. The damage gradually worsened until February 25, when the entire building began to collapse. Twenty-four hours later, the cafe collapsed to the ground, leaving only a few chests left.

After claiming the café, rehearsals approached Tilted Towers. They came so close to the gas station on February 28 that they were able to blow up the pumps. At that point, earthquakes continued to move toward the center of the leaning towers, damaging the pawnshop and other buildings.

Having come close to entering the inclined towers, the drill changed course and began to head east. After traveling for some time, the earthquake reached Red House in the southeast on March 5th. The next day, the house collapsed into a hole in the ground, just like the café before it.

At the time of writing, players can feel the earthquake in a bone-like structure north of the collapsed red house. What effect, if any, that the digging will have on the remains has not yet been seen, but it would be strange if this were the only untouched structure.

