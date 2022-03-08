🌱 Glendale is replacing housing groceries + Fed money for earthquake





First, today’s weather:

rain showers High: 40 Low: 30.

The Glendale neighborhood of SLC has an easily accessible community market for seniors, students at Dual Immersion Academy, and residents who live nearby. But the market owner decided to sell, and in a story all too familiar in the Utah capital, developers are bringing in multifamily dwellings—in this case, townhouses. Anti-improvement groups such as Rose Park Brown Berets and other community members are concerned about what the market rate, and master planned housing development for the neighborhood will do, citing concerns such as density, traffic and the disappearance of walkable groceries. (Subscribe: The Salt Lake Tribune) As winter weather welcomes the drought-stricken and ski-obsessed, those flying in and out of SLC International Airport faced a less thrilling reality due to this week’s snowstorm. In total, 123 flights at Salt Lake Airport were delayed, and another one was immediately cancelled. But the second largest snowstorm along the Wasatch Front this season fell about a foot of snow along the eastern benches including 14 inches at Upper Millcreek and 11 inches at Bountiful. (KUTV 2News) Remember the Magna earthquake that shook SLC at the start of the pandemic? Now Uncle Sam wants to pay the repair bill. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional $1.5 million to fund Utah’s public assistance to repair road damage caused by the earthquake. The Utah Department of Natural Resources has repaired a portion of the Salt Lake Marina Frontage Road that suffered a major fault in the earthquake, and FEMA, through its Public Assistance Program, is reimbursing the state agency for the cost of the repairs. (ABC4.com)

The Park City Artists Association is back at Red Boat Park this spring with a new exhibition featuring the work of a group of Park City artists. Watch it today at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City. (9:00 a.m.) Pandora presents Disney Princess: The Concert. Watch a Broadway quartet, Disney Channel and animated movie icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animations and stories, tonight at Kingsbury Hall. (7:00 p.m.) Over time, popular and Americana legend Robert Earl Kane has recorded 19 albums and performed thousands of performances under his belt. Catch him tonight in the state room. (20:00)

“Shoveling that heavy wet snow can be dangerous to your heart health. Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and move only small amounts with each shovel aisle.” (US National Weather Service Salt Lake City Utah) “Do you like the annual Yappy Hour events in Salt Lake City? How about On Tap Yoga Nights or Pioneer Park Food Truck? Do you also have event management experience? If so, we have The Perfect Job for You! We are hiring a Public Lands Events Manager, who will be responsible for all SLC events organized by our department.” (Salt Lake City Public Lands) “Announcing the 35th Annual Twilight Party Series! Salt Lake Arts + S&S City Council is proud to present 35th Annual Twilight Party Series Rainbow Surprise, Angel Olsen/Sharon Van Eyten/Julian Becker, The Decemberists, Cuco, and Shakey Graves! Spend your evening downtown with us at another great summer party series under the stars, July through September At Gallivan Center! Most 2021 shows are sold out in advance with tickets only $10, so don’t miss your chance to catch up with this great lineup!” (Salt Lake City Arts Council) “Polar bear yoga on ice. This is called ‘Salute to the Snow.'” Good thing Neva got her coat on. Neva loves to dress up o today! Go and say hello to Rocky Shores if you’re at the zoo!” (Video: Huggle Zoo in Utah) “Kids will discover science, nature, art, dance and more – all while making new friends and exploring the great outdoors at Red Butte Garden Summer Camps.” ! Public registration opens on March 10” (Red Boot Garden)

– Joseph Peterson

About me: Joseph is a writer and marketing communications strategist with a degree in Mass Communication and Public Relations from the University of Utah. He is keen on city life, public libraries, and national parks, and promoting events that build community.

