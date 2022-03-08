A 3-meter-high tsunami could hit the Turkish coast, experts warn





Tsunamis are rare for Turkey, a country that is used to big earthquakes. But the danger here, experts warn, is quite natural for a landlocked country surrounded by seas. Associate Professor Dogan Calafat said waves of up to 3 meters (9 feet) are expected in the event of a tsunami. Calafat heads the Center for Seismic and Tsunami Monitoring at the Kandilli Observatory of Bogazici University and the Earthquake Research Institute, a leading research body in the earthquake-prone country.

The tsunami phenomenon first found widespread awareness in Turkey after the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and the subsequent 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan. As these two disasters have shown, tsunamis seem to be more common in the oceans, but this is not the case all the time, as Turkey itself experienced in 2020 in the Turkish province of Izmir in the Aegean. The disaster, the deadliest in recent memory for the province and Turkey, caused a tsunami off the coast of Seferihisar district, the epicenter. Although Seferihisar survived the deaths, small tsunami waves washed away the city, forcing people to flee in panic and ripping apart anything near the coast.

A tsunami monitoring center was established in the wake of the Indian Ocean earthquake and about five years after the major earthquake that struck northwest Turkey, including parts of Istanbul where the center is located. Istanbul remains at risk similar to the 1999 earthquake that killed hundreds in Avcilar, a region on the European side, located between the Sea of ​​Marmara and Lake Kucukcekmece. About 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the area, a tsunami early warning station was set up and monitored last year in Buyukcekmece, an area where a tsunami is likely to occur in the future.

Klavat said their current work focuses on the eastern Mediterranean where they monitor earthquake stations and underwater stations there measure water levels. He added that Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean regions are at greater risk. “The southwest coast, from the Greek (island) of Crete to the coasts of Mugla, Zhukova, Fethiye and Antalya is at risk of a three-meter tsunami.

“What we have in the Mediterranean is the arc of Crete, which is a region where the tectonic plate of Africa merges with the plate of the Aegean and Anatolia. Major earthquakes occur at the edges of these plates. Crete and the (other Greek) islands have suffered from tsunamis in the past” . In Marmara, experts expect a major tsunami after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher. The probability of such a massive earthquake is high in the coming decades. Klavat warned that the sea level could rise by two metres, and even this would be “enough to cause damage.”

He added that Turkey has warning systems that can issue alerts up to seven minutes before a tsunami strikes. “This is an important period of time that can help people evacuate to safe areas,” he said. Although he urges caution, he notes that the tsunami in Turkey will not be as devastating as the one in the oceans.

He stressed, “People should know that in the event of an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or higher and its epicenter is under the sea, there is a risk of a tsunami. So, they should heed the warnings and go to higher ground.”

Daily Sabah Newsletter

Stay informed of what is happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

share me

You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/turkey/3-meter-high-tsunami-may-hit-turkish-coasts-expert-warns/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos