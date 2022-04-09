



Japanese government suspends insurance fee waiver for Fukushima evacuees

TOKYO, April 8 (UNI/Xinhua) The Japanese government said Friday that from fiscal year 2023 it will begin to phase out medical insurance fee waivers for evacuees affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, a move that would increase financial burdens on some People. The government said it aims to completely phase out waivers for health and nursing insurance fees, about 10 years after eviction orders were lifted in principle. The ten-year period is counted from April in the different years after lifting in each region. The Fukushima Daiichi plant released a massive amount of radioactive material after a tsunami caused by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake engulfed the facility in March 2011, triggering multiple collapses and hydrogen explosions at the complex and forcing about 160,000 people to flee at one point. The government’s decision will affect evacuees who are now able to return or who have already returned to their areas of former residence after eviction orders are lifted. As of late March, more than 32,000 evacuees in the wake of the nuclear disaster were still staying in other areas in Fukushima or outside the prefecture, according to government statistics. People living in areas where eviction orders were lifted by 2014, such as Hirono Township, will be the first to be affected by the phase-out policy. Evacuees will be required to pay half the amount of the insurance fee before preferential treatment stops completely in FY 2024. The phase-out policy will begin in FY2024 to 2026 for former residents of places where eviction orders expired between 2015 and 2017, with exemption halted entirely Within two years. The Japanese government will take further consideration regarding the former residents of the still-no-go areas in the Fukushima towns of Okuma and Futaba, which host the Fukushima Daiichi plant that was hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. UNI / XINHUA MYK

