WHO marks 100th attack on healthcare in Ukraine

Today marks a gloomy turning point in the war in Ukraine – more than 100 attacks on health care have been confirmed by the WHO since the start of the war on 24 February. The attacks so far have claimed 73 lives and injured 51.

Of the current 103 attacks, 89 affected health facilities and 13 affected transportation, including ambulances.

“We are outraged that attacks on health care continue. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law, “Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told a news conference.” Peace is the only way forward. I call again on the Russian Federation to end the war. “

“It is a really sad irony to record this milestone of over 100 health attacks in Ukraine on World Health Day,” said Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, who visited the Lviv Humanitarian Center in western Ukraine. today. “Personally, I was amazed by the resilience and strength of health care providers, and in fact the health care system in Ukraine itself. The WHO is working to ensure that supply lines remain open to allow life-saving health and medical supplies to reach cities and towns across the country, and continued attacks on health make this effort even more challenging. ”

This milestone of over 100 health attacks lasts barely 42 days since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The impact of this violence is not only immediate, in the number of dead and injured – but also long-term in consequences for the Ukrainian health care system. It is a major blow to the country’s efforts to launch health care reforms and achieve universal health coverage, a goal in which it made significant progress before the war broke out.

“Across Ukraine, 1,000 health facilities are located near conflict areas or in altered areas of control,” explained Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine. “Healthcare workers across the country are risking their lives serve those in need of medical services, and they and their patients should never be targeted. Furthermore, when people are prevented from seeking and accessing health care, either because facilities are destroyed or for fear of becoming a target, they lose hope. The impact of war-induced mental health cannot be underestimated, affecting both civilians and the health workforce. “

Health attacks are unfortunately seen in the midst of global conflict. As of January 1, 2022, the WHO has confirmed 160 attacks on health care in 11 countries and territories that have resulted in 97 deaths and 74 injuries. Outside Ukraine at the moment Sudan is also witnessing a recent rise in attacks on health care.

Notes for the editor

What is the definition of a health attack?

An attack on health care is any act of verbal or physical violence or obstruction or threat of violence that interferes with the availability, access to and provision of curative and / or preventive health services. The types of attacks vary in different contexts and can range from physical violence, psychosocial threats and intimidation to the use of heavy weapons against health facilities.

Attacks on health care include attacks on health facilities, transportation, staff, patients, supplies and warehouses.

What is the role of the WHO?

The WHO has instructed the WHA to monitor and disseminate reports of health attacks (WHA Resolution 65.20).

Our Health Care Attacks initiative aims to strengthen the protection of health professionals everywhere so that they can provide health care in a safe environment without interfering with acts of violence. The initiative has three main pillars of work including (1) systematic collection of data on attacks, (2) advocacy to prevent and stop attacks if they occur, and (3) promoting good practices and increased awareness of health care protection against attacks.

How does the WHO perform its role?

WHO Surveillance System for Health Care Attacks (SSA), launched in December 2017, is the main mechanism for collecting primary data on health care attacks in countries with complex humanitarian emergencies. Its methodology allows cataloging of attacks and provides data based on the level of security for each incident. The information obtained is then made available to the public.

Does the WHO publish other information on attacks on public health?

Who does not share data other than information published on the SSA Dashboard, which has special measures in place to protect the confidentiality of sources and prevent any further harm to attack survivors and the affected community.

Is the WHO investigating attacks on health care?

The WHO is neither authorized nor equipped to investigate these attacks, including the identification of the perpetrators. The role of the WHO is to systematically collect and disseminate attack data. It does this by checking to see if health care attacks have occurred to highlight their scope and consequences. Other bodies within the United Nations system have a mandate to investigate attacks on health care and the WHO cooperates with them.