How to Recover After a Disaster – Muscat Station KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 – Radio Santa Clarita





Natural disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, fires, storms, and hurricanes, almost always go unnoticed. Unfortunately, these disasters cause unplanned relocations, which can put pressure on individuals and society. Recovery from any disaster is gradual and occurs in stages that may take several days, weeks, months or years, depending on the extent of the damage.

However, affected families and businesses must initiate the recovery process immediately after the disaster. Here are some ideas to consider when recovering from a disaster.

What do you do after a disaster strikes?

Most people experience emotional and physical stress minutes, hours, or days after a disaster. In most cases, physical distress results from accidents and injuries resulting from the disaster, specifically after earthquake or fire and smoke damage. On the other hand, emotional stress stems from the need to suddenly move to another area, lack of control over their lives, and the loss of loved ones if the disaster turns fatal.

However, the following tips can help those facing these situations;

Make sure all your family members are confined and brought to safety. If some of your family members are missing, work with first responders. Pets must also be counted. Care for the injured and seek medical help in case of serious injuries. Make sure everyone has their own safety box containing important personal documents. If your property remains standing after a disaster with some damage, find ways to secure it. You may have to make temporary repairs for this. If your property is insured, take clear photos of the extent of the damage, if possible, remove valuables that cannot be insured If your property is severely damaged, you may have to seek shelter. Keep track of your expenses during this period as they are covered by both the tenant and homeowner’s insurance policies. If you can’t afford shelter if your home isn’t insured, find one of your local community shelters. Take back control of life

With the initial steps categorized, below are the steps that help affected people regain control of their lives;

Rebuilding General and Physical Strength If everyone is safe, whether in a shelter or apartment or with relatives and friends, the next step is to take care of everyone who needs medical help. All affected people should also get enough food and drink to rebuild their physical strength. Sleep is also important for general wellness. Resuming Daily Activities Resuming daily routines improves mental and emotional health. Although there are no physical homes, daily routines, such as watching TV and walking with the family, bring life back to normal. Providing comfort – family members can deal with physical and emotional stress when they are comfortable. Rebuilding family life

After the immediate shock and confusion after the disaster have subsided, the third step focuses on rebuilding family life and long-term emotional recovery. This happens in two stages;

Assessment of the physical and emotional toll the family has experienced Taking this inventory makes it easy to identify specific actions that can rebuild family life. You may need to work with the trash removal team to remove furniture and items that were destroyed during the event. Develop an emotional understanding of the disaster to rebuild family life – The feelings associated with the disaster can take time to resolve. This natural healing process involves talking to friends and seeking practical and emotional help from family members, friends and professionals. bottom line

Recovery from natural disasters is a long-term, phased process. During the recovery period, affected people should monitor local radio, television and media reports for updates on where they can obtain emergency medication, housing, clothing, food, and financial assistance. They should also make sure their homes are safe before returning.

After returning, homeowners with insurance documents can begin to file their claims. Remember to consult your insurance company before beginning any major disaster cleaning and refurbishment.

