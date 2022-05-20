3.8 PM earthquake at 18:33 PM today at the tip of the Reykjanes Peninsula





The tip of the Reykjanes Peninsula where the earthquake was clearly felt today. mbl.is

A 3.8m earthquake struck today at 18:33 p.m. near the tip of the Reykjanes peninsula according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The earthquake was clearly felt in Grindavik and the surrounding areas. The earthquakes are located at a depth of 6.6 km and the source was 6.8 km from the tip of the Reykjanes Peninsula.

People who live in Grindavik had a meeting last night due to the series of earthquakes in the past few days in the area. Lighthouse Johnson, the mayor of Grindavik was the chair of the meeting, but the idea was to answer questions about the possibility of a volcanic eruption near Grindavik.

Johnson said some people were concerned, given their experience from last year, which led to the eruption of the volcano in Gildadallur. “It is understandable that people get a little anxious when we experience a series of earthquakes again.” He said he was not concerned and added that the majority of people in Grindavik were relatively calm.

“People are used to this, unfortunately,” Bogie Adolfson, head of the rescue team at Orbjorn, told mbl.is about his rescue teammates. “They have a lot of experience now.”

It can cause a lot of damage

“Lava eruptions in an unfortunate location can cause a lot of damage,” said Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, a geophysicist who addressed the meeting. But he also added that it was unlikely that people would get hurt. The meeting informed the volcanic history of the area and apart from last year’s volcanic eruptions at Geldadalur, the last eruption occurred in 1240, so for nearly 800 years there have been no volcanic eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

He also noted that it is impossible to predict how this type of volcanic eruption will occur. The fissures of the volcanic eruption of 15,000 years ago did not reach the sea on the peninsula since the melting of the ice sheet and according to geology, the eruption should not have reached Grindavik. He also said that it is impossible to predict when the volcano will erupt. The series of earthquakes could stop in the next few days.

