How to watch Sporting KC at San Jose Earthquakes May 22 2022





Sporting Kansas City is back on the road for a game with its native MLS teammates, the San Jose Earthquakes at Paypal Park. Sunday night’s showdown kicks off at 6:30pm local time as Sporting continues its seven-game competitive streak in 22 days.

Coverage begins 30 minutes before the first kick with the Sporting KC pregame showing live from San Jose. The match will be broadcast on 38 The Spot and available to stream on the Sporting KC Mobile app via Sporting One and online at SportingKC.com.

Streaming is free to residents of Kansas, Missouri (except St. Louis area per MLS policy) and can be found on connected TV apps like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick.

For more information, visit SportingKC.com/live for FAQs and best streaming practices. For residents outside of Kansas and Missouri, the match can be found and watched via an ESPN+ subscription.

Fans trying to tune in to the competition can find a radio broadcast on 810 WHB and La Grande 1340.

Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City and Wichita will hold official viewing parties with drink specials and chances to win tickets to upcoming sports matches.

