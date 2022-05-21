How LGBT+ Communities Overcame the 2011 Japan Triple Disaster – The Diplomat





advertisement

On March 11, 2011, a powerful 9-magnitude earthquake triggered a deadly tsunami that hit the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan. The tsunami killed nearly 19,000 people and struck the Fukushima nuclear power plant, causing one of the worst nuclear meltdowns in human history.

The damage extended for hundreds of miles across towns scattered along the Tohoku coast, in some cases washing away entire communities. Electricity, gas and water were cut off to homes that remained standing, and structural damage made people’s living quarters uninhabitable for weeks and even months after the first earthquake. Finally, nearly half a million people were evacuated from the tsunami inundation area in a very short time, to about 2,400 emergency shelters across the region.

As the disaster unfolded on news channels and streamed across screens around the world, the last thing on many people’s minds was how individuals in the LGBT+ community (LGBT, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other sexual and gender minorities) could proceed. However, for Yamashita Azusa, and other Tohoku LGBT activists, this question was at the top of our concerns.

“I have learned from daily experience that LGBT friends and members in those communities will be especially isolated and in need of support,” Azusa explained in an interview with me, as part of my research on LGBT vulnerability and resilience.

Diplomatic Brief Weekly Bulletin

Get a story summary of the week, and develop stories to watch across the Asia Pacific region.

Get our newsletter

The past decade of research shows that LGBT people are more at risk than the general population during a disaster, due to a number of factors. For example, in the event of a disaster, while all women face a greater likelihood than men of being assaulted or harassed, that number for transgender people is several times greater. Having to choose between a men’s or women’s bathroom in an emergency shelter can exacerbate this problem, causing transgender people to come out in very painful and undesirable ways.

Are you enjoying this article? Click here to sign up for full access. Only $5 a month.

Even seemingly straightforward evictions can create traumatic experiences for LGBT people. Because many LGBT+ families may not be able to access full legal recognition of their relationship, depending on the laws in place where they live, they may not be considered a family in an emergency situation. This means that they risk separation during evictions that prioritize opposite-sex couples and their biological children as a family unit.

LGBT+ communities also tend to have more difficulty accessing information in a crisis. For example, young people in this community are difficult to reach in emergency situations due to their higher rates of homelessness compared to other young people. Older adults in the community are also more likely to be isolated and less likely to have family support, and thus can have difficulty accessing resources or receiving emergency messages.

While these are just a few examples of LGBT people’s increasing vulnerability in disaster situations, my research also looks at how the community changed their destiny in 2011 in ways that could serve as a model for disaster planning outside of Japan. Their stories offer important solutions that may actually reduce the vulnerability of LGBT+ and other marginalized communities, and can be applied in other disaster situations, including in the Pacific Northwest where I currently reside.

advertisement

During the 2011 Japan disaster, local LGBTQ people soon realized that they could not rely on blanket considerations such as gender-neutral single booth bathrooms during a mass eviction. Both the baths and temporary bathing facilities erected by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces were typically divided: men on one side, women on the other. These are single people who have not strongly identified with any of these gender categories.

In the emergency period, Azusa and other members of the Tohoku LGBT+ community begin to identify their community’s unmet needs, and then pool resources in order to develop their own strategies for taking care of themselves.

In just one example, a gay man in the community realized that offering bathing facilities to men or women only represented a potentially problematic blind spot in the current disaster response. Being fortunate enough to have hot water running, he took it upon himself to open his home to strangers in the queer community and transgender people who wished to avoid bisexuality in the existing facilities.

Others, such as Azusa, have developed message boards with targeted information about where to access supplies such as sanitary pads and gender-appropriate underwear, and have even gone so far as to personally deliver these supplies to shelters along the coast where they are needed but not readily available. . Gender-diverse people.

Some of these activities gave way to in-person meetings and gradually groups began to conduct regular check-ins, eventually organizing fundraising activities and even creating comprehensive disaster planning brochures and other outreach resources for comprehensive disaster planning. Their creative response to the vulnerability of their community means that people in other locations can learn from these experiences, in many places throughout Japan and the world.

These efforts may hold a key to the future of disaster planning for several reasons.

First, in the era of climate change in which we live, when the frequency of disasters and natural hazards increases, events such as wildfires, floods and landslides increasingly affect human societies. We will continue to face crises like this more and more regularly, as disasters and environmental disasters increasingly encroach on our lives in different ways. This means that the need for new and innovative ways to understand, plan for, mitigate and adapt to threats from natural hazards will continue to grow.

Are you enjoying this article? Click here to sign up for full access. Only $5 a month.

Despite this growing need, the way many people in governments, institutions and civil society think about and understand natural hazards is still outdated. There remains a great deal of focus on the threat of the hazard itself, with little regard for the specific experiences and needs of affected people at all stages of a disaster, from the planning phase to long-term recovery.

Neglecting to consider the diverse needs of individuals in a crisis means that these people face greater risks to their lives and well-being, and pathways to safety appear more unwelcome to some people than others. Counting the seconds, even the possibility of feeling unwelcome or experiencing improper scrutiny in a shelter can mean the difference between life and death, between being evacuated to an unsafe place or choosing to remain in an equally unsafe situation, such as a seriously damaged home.

There are also other important advantages to a larger population as a whole in making disaster planning more inclusive. For example, many potential solutions to the vulnerability of the Japanese LGBT+ community, such as providing gender-inclusive bathrooms, can benefit others as well, by creating a safer and more comfortable environment not only for people in the transgender community, but also for families with young children and others. In other words, the benefits of a comprehensive approach are not limited to any one population, but can increase the resilience of society as a whole when disaster strikes.

advertisement

On the one hand, Japan’s mass evacuation in 2011 showed why the country is considered a world leader in the world of disaster planning. Indeed, disaster researchers have pointed to the fact that had this disaster struck anywhere else on Earth, the damage and loss of life would likely have been much greater than would have been the case. However, what is still missing from this experience-based approach to disaster planning is the lens that integrates LGBT+ and other diverse perspectives into preparations.

Tohoku’s popular LGBT+ support groups are a great example of how these marginalized communities can move the needle in a more inclusive direction when it comes to disasters and how to plan for them. This could have a significant impact on how people experience the next crisis to affect human societies in many parts of the world.

My research project on LGBT+ resilience and vulnerability is included in the Cascadia Coastlines and Peoples Hazards Research Hub, a National Science Foundation funded project dedicated to informing and enabling integrated risk assessment, mitigation and adaptation for coastal communities. The experience of popular Japanese LGBT+ groups about their own needs and how to meet them can serve as a new model for understanding how disasters affect diverse people, and fill important gaps in standard disaster planning.

Here in Cascadia, where we are already facing mounting climate-related crises, we have also been delayed by a massive earthquake and tsunami on par with what Japan experienced in 2011. Unfortunately, our region is nowhere near ready for the impact of such an event. Therefore, a practical focus is on enabling diverse local populations to find new ways to think about risks and vulnerabilities, and to mobilize their resilience in ways that can be used today without the need for technocratic expertise.

I hope that by diversifying participation in disaster planning, this approach will ensure that all people are better protected when the next disaster strikes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2022/05/how-lgbt-communities-overcame-japans-2011-triple-disaster/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos