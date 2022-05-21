Undersea internet cables can monitor seismic activity, predict earthquakes, and more





The extensive and dense undersea cable network that provides internet to the world can also be used to monitor seismic activity. In fact, one of these cables has already detected an earthquake, proving the technology’s success.

The world’s seas and oceans are huge, and it is worrying that the majority of the underwater area is still not under active monitoring. With so few dedicated sensors, there is still a huge lack of regularly updated geophysical data. This may change due to a new hack.

A recently published research paper claims that a new method turns undersea communication cables into an array of sensors. The team behind the innovation has proven that the technology can detect earthquakes and other mundane ocean activities such as waves and currents.

The technology we offer has the potential to transform our Earth observation capabilities. The seabed can be equipped with thousands of [such] sensors without modifying the subsea telecommunications infrastructure.

The team was referring to sections of undersea cable formed by loudspeakers and repeaters. Almost all cables currently laid on the ocean floor contain these tools that ensure that data flows have enough power to traverse safely and reliably. These repeaters are located every 28 to 56 miles (45 to 90 km) along the cable. They separate the cables into shorter “distances”. The team relied on these single distances between sedimenters spread across the entire Atlantic Ocean.

This method, if or when deployed globally, could provide thousands of permanent, real-time environmental sensors on the ocean floor using pre-existing hardware. Accommodating the new method with networks based on pre-existing seismographs would greatly expand the global seismological infrastructure.

It is interesting to note that the innovation does not require any modifications or additions to the underwater infrastructure. This makes the solution extremely affordable, scalable, and rapidly deployable.

The team is confident that they can even extend their technology to observe and understand other natural phenomena such as deep water flows, long-term seafloor temperature changes, etc. These uses are possible due to the high sensitivity of the optical fiber cable.

Scientists have long fought a losing war against the huge upfront investment needed to deploy climate-monitoring sensors. However, the new innovation can easily contribute to building accurate, long-term climate models at a fraction of the usual costs.

