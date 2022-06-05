WHO counseling sets research priorities for monkeypox





A global research conference convened by the WHO R&D Blueprint brought together over 500 experts and more than 2,000 participants to discuss knowledge gaps and priorities for monkeypox research, given recent outbreaks in endemic and non-endemic countries. High-level researchers and experts from around the world met virtually for two days to review the available evidence on the epidemiology of the virus; its transmission dynamics; clinical features; One health research; community engagement; and countermeasures for disease management, including clinical care, treatments, and vaccines. They agreed that effective countermeasures should be available based on where the need is greatest. Improved control of smallpox in endemic countries is key to addressing the increase in disease incidence, and to controlling imports and outbreaks elsewhere. Participants agreed that enhanced collaboration among researchers in endemic countries, who have extensive experience and disease data, along with researchers from other countries, will ensure faster advances in scientific knowledge. Experts stressed the need for accelerated studies to better understand the epidemiology of the disease, its clinical consequences and the role of different modes of transmission. In addition, the following research needs were highlighted: One Health’s comprehensive approach to understanding animal-to-human transmission and animal reservoirs; development and evaluation of better diagnostic tools that may be available worldwide; improved approaches to communication and community involvement in affected areas; studies to optimize supportive clinical care; documentation of best control and treatment practices; and fast and transparent communication of data and scientific evidence. Experts also stressed the need for clinical studies of vaccines and therapeutics to better document their effectiveness and understand how to use them in this and future epidemics. Conduct public health activities without delay – such as communicating prevention information, improving disease surveillance, seeking contact, isolating cases and optimizing care for people with the virus – should be used to limit the spread and help those affected, wherever they are. This consultation is part of a series of WHO activities in response to this epidemic in several countries. About the research and development project R&D Blueprint is a global strategy and preparedness plan that allows for rapid activation of research and development activities during epidemics. It aims to speed up the availability of effective tests, vaccines and medicines that can be used to save lives and prevent large-scale crises. For each of these diseases, R&D development plans and, where relevant, targeted product profiles (TPPs) and generic protocols are being developed through broad and open consultation with leading experts and other stakeholders. In addition, efforts are being made to strengthen national regulatory and ethical bodies to respond to public health emergencies.

