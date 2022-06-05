“Full Integration into the Financial System” – Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Are Now Prepared for a Massive Earthquake That Could Hit the Price of Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano, XRP, Tron and Avalanche





Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have been heading into the water for the past month following the massive cryptocurrency crash (although some prominent industry insiders are now warning of the return of the “crypto winter”).

Bitcoin price, which is down more than 50% from all-time highs, is stuck at around $30k per bitcoin, while smaller cryptocurrencies like ethereum, BNB, solana, cardano, XRP and tron, are… The avalanche is working even worse amid fears that this will not happen. Recovery.

Now, Bitcoin backer Senator Cynthia Loomis (R-WY) has stated that she is finally ready to reveal details of a long-awaited crypto bill — a proposal she claims would “fully integrate digital assets into the [the] financial system.”

More FORBESReport Reveals Game-Changing White House Crypto Plans That Could Have Serious Impact on Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices

Senator Cynthia Loomis worked with a group of bipartisan Congressmen to create… [+] A “comprehensive” bitcoin and crypto bill to “fully integrate digital assets into our financial system.”

“We’ve been getting excited for months, but it’s almost time – a proposal to fully integrate digital assets into our financial system,” Loomis wrote on Twitter. “Excited to finally reveal this effort next week.”

The bill, which has been in the works for months, is expected to specify whether the various cryptocurrencies are either securities or commodities and which agency will oversee them – either the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Last month, The Block reported that some in the crypto community expressed concern that the bill could classify several cryptocurrencies — potentially including the likes of Ethereum, BNB, solana, cardano, XRP, tron ​​and avalanche — as securities. .

Speaking at a Heritage Foundation event last week, Loomis explained what the bill would include.

“It’s a very comprehensive bill, which will be introduced on June 7,” Loomis said. It includes coins that are commodities, coins are securities, includes stablecoins, and includes a discussion of digital central bank currencies. [central bank digital currencies]consistent with what we heard earlier and a small reference to NFTs [non-fungbile tokens].

Stablecoins, which are designed to be individually linked with traditional currencies, have all pushed digital currencies and forex to the top of the regulatory agenda in recent months. The complete collapse of the stablecoin terraUSD and its backer Luna in May sent shockwaves across the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market, sparking fears that other areas of the crypto ecosystem could also falter.

“[The bitcoin and crypto bill] Loomis, who has said previously that the bill will first come out in draft form before being introduced to Congress. “And so is the innovative community. So we think we’re on the right track, we think we’ve found that sweet spot.”

Appearing alongside Lummis at the Heritage Foundation were major bitcoin investor Michael Saylor and Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who bought bitcoin and said at the event that he wanted to make Texas “an oasis on the planet for bitcoin and cryptocurrency.”

More FORBES’Brace Yourself’-Wall Street Legend Issues Serious Fed Warning as Fresh Crypto Price Crash Hits Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana and Cardano

The price of Bitcoin has fluctuated dramatically over the past year, jumping to nearly $70,000 per bitcoin… [+] Before the crash and withdraw ethereum, BNB, XRP, solana, cardano, avalanche, tron ​​and other major cryptocurrencies.

“Michael Saylor had our first eyes on him because his experience is so long-standing and we want to make sure we have plenty of input before we give it,” Loomis said.

“Additional regulatory clarity … will benefit bitcoin and accelerate institutional adoption of those assets,” Saylor told CNBC in February.

Elsewhere, reports emerged this week that the Biden administration is working on a set of policy recommendations targeting bitcoin, its high energy consumption and carbon footprint.

The report could be one of the first executive orders issued by President Joe Biden in March that directed federal agencies to deal with the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market and industry and publish reports that could guide the administration’s policy decisions.

