The importance of design in affordable housing





Do you have anything to say? Lookout welcomes messages to the editor, within our policies, from readers. The guidelines are here.

Regardless of your politics, everyone agrees on one simple fact: The lack of affordable housing is the most serious problem facing Santa Cruz.

We simply disagree on how to address it.

Currently, the city is engaged in an impressive effort to increase workforce availability and affordable housing, and downtown we’re seeing an impressive lineup of trucks, bulldozers, and workers preparing for hundreds of new housing units.

The height and density of this new construction remains controversial to many citizens of our community.

Our reality is stark.

Our affordable housing crisis cannot be addressed without increasing our density. The opposing density means that you care more about the city’s aesthetics or “ambience” than the urgency of the people who live here.

But density isn’t everything.

Design is also important. Here, we are in luck.

Let’s take a look at the buildings that went down Pacific Street after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake that left the city center in disarray. Post-earthquake regulations and guidelines required builders to construct upper floors that retreated from the street. We’ve got taller, denser buildings without the pedestrian experience of walking a canyon that looks like Wall Street.

Solar studies have inspired designs that allow for successful sidewalk restaurant experiences, and we have diverse buildings (no massive blocks), diverse visual planes, and attractive windows. Today most of the opposition to high-rise buildings, which was huge during the redevelopment process, has evaporated.

From a pedestrian view, you can see only the first one or two floors of each of the new buildings erected after the earthquake. Architectural amenities were pivotal to the success and community acceptance of the increased density that occurred in the city center after the earthquake.

And now we come to another important topic: the San Lorenzo River and its role in creating additional housing units in the city center. We’ve ignored the San Lorenzo River for far too long.

We need better access to it.

That’s why new, denser buildings must include increased open space and new river lanes.

Design regulations require new buildings on Front and River streets to face the river—not empty walls and trash cans. This is essential to the success of these projects.

Residents will exit their front doors onto the riverwalk. Builders, designers, and planners can create an attractive outdoor space, including perhaps restaurants, between new buildings and embankments.

Tell us what you think

Make your voice heard with a message to the editor

Share your thoughts by sending an email to the editor. Email us at [email protected] Please include your full name, address and phone number for verification only. Characters must be 200 words or less. Please do not include personal attacks, inaccuracies or vulgarities. Learn more here.

The residents would become agents and supporters of the river and would make it an attractive public space rather than a simple drainage ditch and a sacrifice area for social problems. Think of how many world-class cities are opening up to downtown rivers rather than turning their backs on this open space.

Concern similar to these types of design issues is critical if we are to have any hope of gathering continued support for existing plans for downtown residential construction. Ultimately, downtown construction plans for the current city council will likely be successful, but only with continued activism and support on the part of housing and social justice activists.

The Santa Cruz City Planning Department and its Department of Economic Development need to support the work of these activists by asking developers to heed these design concerns.

So far, based on project proposals circulating in these sections, design plays a role.

But it is critical that city and council planners not allow existing subsidies to increase the density of affordable projects resulting in lower costs (“value engineering”) on existing projects. This will undermine community support to see the affordable housing effort come to its successful conclusion.

Let us work to ensure that a strong public commitment now to increase density for affordable housing does not lead to a backlash that undermines long-term support for this effort.

Mike Rutkin is a five-time former mayor of Santa Cruz and lecturer and director of the Merrill College Field Study Program at UCSD. He lived in Santa Cruz for 53 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lookout.co/santacruz/community-voices/opinion-from-community-voices/story/2022-06-05/design-matters-in-affordable-housing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos