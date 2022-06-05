‘Pokemon Go’ Nihilego Raid guide: discover weaknesses, counters and other tricks!





The second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 has begun, and another Legendary Pokemon has been added to the game. Nihilego, one of the Ultra Beasts from Pokemon Sun and Moon, will make his surprise debut in raids throughout the event, giving you the chance to pick up one for the first time in Pokemon Go.

jellyfish pokemon

Nihilego is a rank 5 Raid boss who is an Ultra Rock and Poison monster. The best Nihilego raid counters include powerful Earth, Psychic, Water, and Steel types, as well as a variety of other counters. In addition, it is weak weak to the ground.

The Ultra Beast is translucent and surrounded by numerous white star-shaped patterns, giving it a jellyfish-like appearance. The bright blue wavy bell edge widens outward. It has gel-like tentacles that give it a human appearance, too.

The CP for the Nihilego Raid Boss is 48499, and it can be found in the following CP ranges:

– At level 20, CP ranges from 2167 to 2256 with no weather improvements.

At level 25, boost weather boosts CP from partly cloudy to cloudy from 2709 to 2829.

The Pokemon Go Hub also noted that Nihilego is the best non-toxic attacker in the game. However, he lacks a quick Rock type movement and thus loses as a Rock attacker, but receives STAB as a Toxic type and is completely in control!

Pokemon Go Hub recommends 4-5 high-level trainers and more if you don’t have ideal teams depending on your levels and counters.

Moreover, here are some suggestions for defeating Nihilego and his capture before he leaves the raids!

Read also: Can I parody in Pokemon Go? Yes, you can, but get ready for the results

Weaknesses of Nihiligo

Nihilego is a rock/poison type, which makes it particularly vulnerable to Earth Pokemon. Ground strikes damage the Ultra Beast four times, making it the best choice for Nihilego raids.

Nihilego is also vulnerable to water, psychic or steel pokemon. Although they don’t deal as much damage as Earth types, they are still viable options for dealing with the Ultra Beast.

best counters

When fighting Nihilego, it is recommended to use the following pokemon and moves:

a land

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake Digger: Mud Slap, Earthquake Golwork: Mud Shot, Earth Force Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Force Rhyperior: Mud Slap, Garchomp Quake: Mud Shot, Earth Force

Water

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Solid

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head Nihilego raid time

Nihilego only appears on the second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2022. Starting at 10 AM, you’ll be able to battle the Ultra Beast in five-star raids until 6:00 PM local time zone time.

If, for any unfortunate circumstances, you missed the raid, don’t worry because there are still more events coming into the game this month!

Among these special events include Community Day and the Pokémon TCG Crossover.

By Joaquin Victor Tacla

