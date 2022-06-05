Council voted to rebuild Christchurch’s Southern Library





Christchurch City Council has voted to demolish and rebuild a famous library because it is a million dollars cheaper than repairing it.

Photo: 123RF

The Southern Library is the last of the Council’s libraries to be rebuilt or repaired in the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes.

The library’s current seismic rating is 34 percent – lower than that and would be classified as an earthquake-prone building.

The projected cost of repairing the library was $26.6 million, while the rebuilding option was $24.9 million.

Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board Chair Carolyn Potter was among residents who struggled to build the library on its riverside site more than 20 years ago, when the board was considering selling the land.

She said the library has become almost an integral part of society.

“I couldn’t stress enough how much we feel about that library and how similar it is to anyone. When you go there, you – frankly, it sounds silly – but you just go there thinking about the positive things that have happened in that building,” he said. Potter.

It was also the first in the city to include a coffee shop, computer room and service center under one roof.

The library was temporarily beefed up after a year of earthquakes in 2012, but Caroline Potter said it was no longer enough.

“I know the community feels a lot about this library… but [the rebuild] It has to happen because if the percentage of the library goes down, it’s uninhabitable. So you can’t stand up and say “we’ll keep the props going forever and one day”.

She was happy to rebuild it on the same site, but cautioned that the council would need to consult widely with the local community on the new building.

The Southern Library will remain in operation until work begins, which is expected to be late next year.

The board has yet to address funding for the rebuilding, but so far only $13.6 million has been allocated for the project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/468576/council-votes-to-rebuild-south-library-in-christchurch

