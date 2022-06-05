



Best Nihilego Raid Counters in 2022

Earlier this month, Niantic revealed its plans for events in Pokemon GO throughout June. At the beginning of June, the coaches had the opportunity to fight and capture Kyogre. During the Pokemon Go Festival, Kyogre & Groudon will appear in Legendary Raids on the first day. On the second day, the Ultra Beast Nihilego will appear in legendary raids. Trainers who do not participate in Pokemon Go fast can still be invited to Nihilego Raid.

Now check out our Nihilego Raid guide below for the best raid counters!

Nihilego Raid Guide Nihilego Raid Stats Nihilego is a poison-type rock Pokemon. He is weak in terrestrial, psychic, steel or water movements. Nihilego’s Raid CP is 48499 Nihilego’s Base HP is 240, her attack is 249 and defense is 210. Being a pound or acid, his charged moves can be a rock slide, energy gem, sludge bomb, or Nihilego Raid gunk-shot counters

When going for Nihilego Raid, coaches will need a well-balanced squad, writing effective attacks or quick moves. Overall, Nihilego is one of the toughest Alolan Legendary Pokemon to take down in Pokemon Go. This raid can be completed by a team of 2 to 5 High Level Instructors. A team of 6-20 coaches can take it down easily, so be sure to get a better bonus for extra balls.

Using a Mega Pokemon like Mega Aerodactyl or Mega Gengar will make the trainers’ lives easier. Ultimately, you’ll want to use Earth, Psychic, Water, and Steel Pokémon. Be careful, because the raid can be difficult if you are using a Grass-type or Fly-type Pokemon.

Here are the best counters to beat the raid. Some of these recommendations can be replaced with a Pokemon with a typing feature or a better movement set.

Groudon Raid Initial Counters: Excadrill – Mud Shot and Landorus Earthquake – Mud Shot and Earth Force Garchomp – Mud Shot and Earth Force – Mud Shot and Landorus (Therian Forme) – Mud Shot and Landorus Earthquake – Mud Shot and Earth Force Garchomp Groudon Raid Counters: Mega Aerodactyl – Steel Wing Earth Power Mamoswine – Mud Slap and Bulldozer Mewtwo – Confusion and Psystrike Swampert – Mud Shot and Earthquake Golurk – Mud Slap and Earth Force Krookodile – Mud Slap and Earthquake Nidoking – Fury and Earth Breaker – Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash Alakazam – Confusion and Psychic Flygon – Mud Shot & Earth Power Mega Gengar – Psychic Golem – Mud-Slap & Earthquake Dugtrio – Mud-Slap & Earthquake Kingler – Mud Shot & Crabhammer Seismitoad – Mud Shot & Earth Power Terrakion – Zen Headbutt & Earthquake Espeon – Confusion & Psychic Feraligatr – Water Gun & Hydro Cannon Empoleon – Waterfall & Hydro Cannon Kingler – Bubble & Crabhammer Kyogre – Waterfall & Surf Swampert – Water Gun & H ydro Cannon Samurott – Waterfall & Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados – Dialga Waterfall and Water Pump – Metal Claw and Iron Head Cobalion – Metal Claw and Iron Head Additional Resources

For additional Pokemon Go news or raid guides, check out our Pokemon Go section. Will you raid Nihilego during Pokemon Go Fest? Or will you wait for Groudon to return to raid or search for the illustrious Axew. Will you wait for it to be released naturally, or will you keep your passes for the battle against Groudon? Don’t forget to save some premium raid cards or remotely to re-release Mewtwo? The massive June raids continue to repeat those earlier this year. If you haven’t battled a Mega Aerodactyl, Blastoise or Venusaur, you’ll have a second chance.

If you want to add me to Pokemon Go, my trainer code is 3979-2857-6892. Let us know if this guide was useful to you and look for any raid we invite you on in the future.

Pokemon Go was developed by The Pokémon Company and is now available on iOS and Android.

