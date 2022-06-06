



China just lost a lot of lives and property after the earthquake hit an area in southwest China. But the media cover paints a much different picture from reality, and the Chinese are skeptical.

A series of three earthquakes hit different parts of southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, with the highest quake reaching Richter 6.1.

According to reports, the earthquakes killed at least 4 people, injured 41 others, and affected the lives of 13,000 people. Many homes were damaged.

Ironically, on June 2, a day after the first earthquake, many Med State

Amnesty International downplayed the Sichuan earthquake.

For example, both the People’s Daily – China’s largest newspaper – and the Sichuan Daily – the main newspaper in the Sichuan province where the earthquake occurred – did not mention anything about the earthquake on their front page.

Besides, Huaxi Metropolis Daily, a major newspaper in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, did not say anything about the earthquake on the front page either. Instead, the first news item on the front page was Premier Li Keqiang holding a meeting of the State Council, while the other two-thirds of the page was followed by large images of Shanghai easing the lockdown.

In the second half of the second page of this issue, two news stories appeared about the earthquake. But one of them was a reprinted report on the earthquake from the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The main point of the article is that experts said that it is unlikely that a larger earthquake will erupt in the short term. Timed News said this article was meant to appease people.

The other report was written by Huaxi Metropolis Daily itself. The report focuses on the living conditions of the victims on the first night after the earthquake. Timed News said the report is a bit of propaganda, as it promotes a so-called “key topic”, such as how authorities have actively assisted victims in their resettlement and how to protect victims’ lives. Timed News wondered why the report did not mention the voices of any of the victims and whether the victims were not allowed to speak. Timed News also wondered if the victims really value those responsible and don’t worry so much about food, clothing, and housing based solely on this.

Timed News said the earthquake news did not take any noticeable position in the official online media. And since June 3, it’s been down from the top 20 search list.

Downplaying the importance of disasters is nothing new in the strictly state-controlled Chinese media.

Around this time in 2020, a series of floods hit southern China, affecting millions of people. The flood claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in 26 provinces and cities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebl.com/china/chinese-media-scrutinized-for-downplaying-deadly-sichuan-earthquake.html

