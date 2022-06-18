Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.1 earthquake – 84 km southeast of Faizabad, Visabad, Badakhshan, Afghanistan, on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1:52 pm (GMT +4:30)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Kabul, Afghanistan (279.4 km epicenter in the southwest) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II): roaring and shaking from underground. I was lying in bed and suddenly shook for 5-10 seconds and stopped abruptly. | 3 users found this interesting.

Sananagar (430.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 1-2 min: I was sitting on the ground floor and the ground started shaking. I looked up to see the hanging lights swinging. I called my mom who was upstairs and felt the earthquake too. | 2 users found this interesting.

Poonch (404.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II): I’m in a chair | 1 user found this interesting

Rawalpindi (373.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: My chair moved twice and was shivering for a very short period of time such as 1-2 seconds | 3 users found this interesting.

Abbottabad (319.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2sec: The sofa I was sitting on started shaking like a gate and hanging things too | 3 users found this interesting.

Haripur (323.8 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2 sec: While lying on the sofa … starts shaking from east to west | 2 users found this interesting.

Peshawar (345.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec: I was in my room lying on the floor and began to feel three to four vibrations from the ground | 1 user found this interesting

Abbottabad (320.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): felt from east to west | 1 user found this interesting

Near Rawalpindi, Punjab (377.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Approx. 5 degrees | 1 user found this interesting

Zabak (15 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / 20-30 seconds

Near Rawalpindi, Punjab (377.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Sheikhupura (598.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 5-10 seconds: Vibration

Srinagar (426 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 20-30 seconds: An earthquake was felt at home.

Swat (222.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I feel the floor shaking

Taxila (341.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Islamabad (371.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Rawalpindi, Pakistan (364.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Abbottabad (321.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds

Islamabad (362.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Islamabad (355.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: little

Peshawar (267.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Islamabad (354.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Charsadda Pakistan (269 km from the epicenter) [Map] Weak Vibration (MMI III): Fans vibrate

Srinagar / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Islamabad / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Abbottabad / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swinging (lateral) / 20-30 seconds

Islamabad / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Sadar, Rawalpindi / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: Light

Peshawar / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Peshawar / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / Very short

Haripur (326.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II): normal vibration only

Show more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6858153/quake-felt-Jun-17-2022-Near-Rawalpindi-Punjab-Pakistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos