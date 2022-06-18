Uncategorized
Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.1 earthquake – 84 km southeast of Faizabad, Visabad, Badakhshan, Afghanistan, on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1:52 pm (GMT +4:30)
Kabul, Afghanistan (279.4 km epicenter in the southwest) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II): roaring and shaking from underground. I was lying in bed and suddenly shook for 5-10 seconds and stopped abruptly. | 3 users found this interesting.
Sananagar (430.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 1-2 min: I was sitting on the ground floor and the ground started shaking. I looked up to see the hanging lights swinging. I called my mom who was upstairs and felt the earthquake too. | 2 users found this interesting.
Poonch (404.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II): I’m in a chair | 1 user found this interesting
Rawalpindi (373.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / Very short: My chair moved twice and was shivering for a very short period of time such as 1-2 seconds | 3 users found this interesting.
Abbottabad (319.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2sec: The sofa I was sitting on started shaking like a gate and hanging things too | 3 users found this interesting.
Haripur (323.8 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 1-2 sec: While lying on the sofa … starts shaking from east to west | 2 users found this interesting.
Peshawar (345.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec: I was in my room lying on the floor and began to feel three to four vibrations from the ground | 1 user found this interesting
Abbottabad (320.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): felt from east to west | 1 user found this interesting
Near Rawalpindi, Punjab (377.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Approx. 5 degrees | 1 user found this interesting
Zabak (15 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / 20-30 seconds
Near Rawalpindi, Punjab (377.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Sheikhupura (598.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 5-10 seconds: Vibration
Srinagar (426 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 20-30 seconds: An earthquake was felt at home.
Swat (222.6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I feel the floor shaking
Taxila (341.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Islamabad (371.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds
Rawalpindi, Pakistan (364.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)
Abbottabad (321.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds
Islamabad (362.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds
Islamabad (355.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: little
Peshawar (267.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds
Islamabad (354.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)
Charsadda Pakistan (269 km from the epicenter) [Map] Weak Vibration (MMI III): Fans vibrate
Srinagar / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Islamabad / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
Abbottabad / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swinging (lateral) / 20-30 seconds
Islamabad / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds
Sadar, Rawalpindi / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: Light
Peshawar / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds
Peshawar / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / Very short
Haripur (326.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II): normal vibration only
