Earthquake in India: Earthquakes in most parts of northwest India including Delhi NCR, find out how severe they are





New Delhi, agencies. The tremors were felt in many parts of the country, including the national capital, Delhi, on Friday. According to the report of the news agency IANS, the magnitude of this earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was reported at Afghanistan’s border with Tazastan. The tremors of the earthquake are said to be felt by residents at 2:52 pm.

IANS said in its report that at 2.52 pm on Friday, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan caused mild tremors in Delhi NCR and parts of northwest India. According to official information, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was recorded 85 km southeast of Faizabad in Afghanistan. Its center was at a depth of 260 km.

The quake of this earthquake was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir. With the epicenter of this earthquake being about 1,100 km away, only mild tremors were felt in other parts of India including the national capital, Delhi. An official with the National Seismology Center said there were no details yet on its impact in Afghanistan.

Recently, a strong earthquake occurred in Yan City, Sichuan Province, southwest China. As a result, more than 13 thousand people were affected. Not only this, five hydropower plants were also damaged. Many homes were severely damaged by the earthquake. Just a week ago, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, causing panic among the people.

Experts say that there are seven plates inside the Earth. When there is friction between them somewhere, a fault line zone forms there. The collision of plates inside the Earth causes movement. Due to the friction of these plates, the energy inside finds a way out, due to which earthquakes occur.

Edited by: Krishna Bihari Singh

