Real Salt Lake will return home on Saturday to celebrate Juntinth against the San Jose Earthquakes





HERIMAN, Utah (Friday, June 17, 2022) – Real Salt Lake (7-4-4, 25 points, 3rd West) are back home at the fortress of Rio Tinto Stadium for this weekend’s resumption of Major League Soccer matches, hosted by San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-6, 15 points, 13 West) at 7:30 p.m. kicks off MT as part of Saturday’s June celebration. An audience-only standing room is expected once again at Sandy, as RSL welcomes more than 20,000 fans to a team record game for the seventh consecutive time to begin its 2022 campaign.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast locally via KMYU (12 over the air, 22 satellite, 643 HD on cable), with broadcasts on the KSL Sports app, as well as ESPN700 AM radio. Spanish speaking fans can listen to KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM for local radio broadcasts

RSL is seeking to recover from a disappointing loss in the club’s last game, a stunning 2-1 loss in Vancouver that was decided by a penalty in stoppage time, which canceled out winger Justin Meram’s early goal in the second half, his 50th career goal. During the Pablo Mastrowini era, RSL lost back-to-back games only once, scoring 7-1-2 (WLT) in games after loss (last November, RSL suffered back-to-back losses to San Jose and Portland.). RSL is 9-2-1 at home under Mastrowini, who became the club’s sixth coach last August.

In RSL’s last home appearance on May 28, Clarett and Cobalt’s 3-0 win over visiting Houston secured RSL’s third straight win, a win that boosted this year’s domestic record to 5-0-1 (WLT) – matching the best – start on the His ground in the club’s 18-year history (2010, 2016). This win marked Real Salt Lake’s fastest accumulator ever with 25 points (14 games), matching the 2014 benchmark. Finally, it saw 20,489 goals from FW Bobby Wood, FW Sergio Cordova and DF Justen Glad in a match that will be remembered as the return of FW Jefferson. Savarino to Utah.

However, San Jose had a hit on Utah soil a year earlier, becoming the second team ever to win twice in Utah in the same season (Portland, 2014), and the Quakes won both games in a shocking fashion. On May 7, two late goals from Chris Wondolowski in the final 10 minutes erased the 1–0 lead in RSL, thanks to Rubio Rubin’s final NBA goal. Then, on October 30, San Jose took a 4-1 lead in a game that RSL needed to win or draw to clinch the playoff berth, only to consign late goals to Michael Chang and Albert Rusnak by 4-3—the same scoreline that saw RSL win in San Jose on the 15th. September.

Of all time, San Jose has one of the best records in Utah among all Western Conference visitors, with the RSL holding only a 6-5-7 (WLT) mark; Only Portland has enjoyed more success on the RSL field (6-6-2) during MLS regular season play.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm GMT

RSL v SJ Saturday Match Game Notes Available Online

An Adobe PDF copy of the MLS 2022 game guide can be found here ahead of Saturday’s competition between Real Salt Lake and San Jose. Members of the media who are looking to receive the document as an attachment or have other questions, please contact Meg Van Dyk at RSL Communications by email at [email protected]

2022 records: Real Salt Lake (7-4-4, 25 points, 3rd West); San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-6, 15pts, 13W)

Home sweet home for most of the summer

Saturday’s June 18 game against the San Jose Earthquakes begins a string of home opportunities for RSL, with three of the next five games and five of the next seven taking place at Rio Tinto, with Clarett and Cobalt scoring 5. 0-1 (WLT) at home that season, and earned 16 of the 18 possible points during the first third of the year. All six “RioT” competitions saw crowds of over 20,000, and RSL opened a season with six consecutive sell-offs for the first time ever. Saturday’s competition – which kicks off 10 games in the next 56 days – will match the club’s record of seven consecutive selling crowds at any time in any season, set from July to September. for 2015 (the various attendance marks of 2014 hacked by the inclusion of “Pass of All Passes”).

Six consecutive sales opened the season for the first time ever

RSL marked an unprecedented sixth consecutive season opener sale against Houston on May 28, the first time in the club’s 18-year history to start a year with six consecutive SRO crowds. With Memorial Day Weekend back and DP FW Jefferson Savarino back in the rear-view mirror, RSL anticipates sell-outs for the upcoming dates: June 18 vs. San Jose, June 25 PRIDE Night (with fireworks) and July 9 Rocky Mountain Cup.

Will Rio T be filled on Sunday, July 17th against rival Sporting KC?

Back on March 19 at Rio Tinto Stadium, 20,036 fans turned out to give the Utah team its first 20,000 consecutive fans since late summer 2016, and first March with more than 40,000 tickets sold since the 2013 and 2015 seasons. With RSL selling for RioT on April 9 against Toronto for 20,136 fans, it was the first three-game selling streak to open a season since 2015, and only the second ever.

In the fateful 2015 season that wasn’t in the 2015 playoff, RSL sold 11 of its 17 home players. Season competitions, including seven in a row from late June through mid-September. RSL’s next home game begins – Saturday, June 18 against San Jose – a round that saw three of four and six of nine at home for Utah, the last MLS team to host back-to-back games at home (June 18/25 against San Jose and Columbus).

Currently, RSL has a regular season MLS record of 129-36-56, 443 points since 2009 (including a one-way “road” game against a RioT Vancouver tenant in 2021). With 5-0-1 at home in 2022, and plenty of home games to tip the MLS schedule at the start of the grueling 2022 season on the road for Mastroeni & Co. Summer of Soccer may be Claret- and Cobalt-dominated.

In Sandy, Utah, RSL has enjoyed a significant advantage on the field—setting the dominant record of 151-44-47 (Win-Loss-Draw) across all home competitions (2.07 points per game for a 0.721 percentage win)—since then The opening of the permanent Rio Tinto stadium in Sandy on October 8, 2008, more than 13 years ago.

In 2021, RSL held a 9-4-4 home record and set a new club mark for most consecutive home wins, racking up seven straight wins. Rio Tinto will host seven home games in 11 games over 10 weeks between May 14 and July 23, including the Rocky Mountain Cup versus Colorado on July 9 and hosting rival Sporting Kansas City on July 17 as the club looks to build on the league. Best home mark in a regular season and retained the Rocky Mountain Cup for the thirteenth time in 18 seasons. With consecutive home games on June 18 and 25, RSL became the 28th and final team in Major League Soccer with home games in such close proximity.

The faces may change, but the song remains the same

Despite countless injuries and team rotations that have forced Mastrowini and staff to use 28 players in an MLS match already this year (MF Diego Luna made his 2022 MLS debut on June 4 in Vancouver, while FW Jefferson Savarino made his 2022 debut at May 28. At home, with DF Chris Kaplan making his RSL/MLS debut nearly four weeks ago in Montreal), Claret and Cobalt showed intelligence, cunning and resilience, continuing their 2021 trends by scoring goals after the 80th minute and saving points from a losing position. , and the development of the MLS standard each of the past two years.

Including loaned Chris Kaplan, eight players have now made their RSL debuts this season, including Bundesliga loanee Sergio Cordova, MLS agents Scott Caldwell and Johan Kappelhoff, Homgroons Gazelle Orozco and Bodhi Hidalgo, MLS SuperDraft selection Jasper Lovelsend and Akel. College of Monarchs Free Pierre Reddy, Add Hardship List before April 2nd in Colorado.

RSL Captain Damir Krelach, FW Rubio Rubin, GK David Ochoa, DF Justen Glad, DF Aaron Herrera – all of whom played major roles in last year’s post-season tour – lost significant time during the first third of 2022. DF Erik Holt & M/ Johnny Menendez – all of whom suffered injuries during or after the March 26 game in Kansas City (along with DF Johan Kappelhof & Löffelsend) – also missed a long time, but has returned to full unrestricted training in recent weeks, with Holt appearing several Times to Monarchs in action MLS NEXT Pro.

A record that did not qualify for a run against a single matching opponent

With a 3-0 win on May 28 against Houston, RSL managed a record 10 unbeaten game against a single opponent. RSL’s active streak unbeaten against Dynamo is now in 10 games, including a 0-0 draw in February for the 2022 opener. RSL has a 5-0-5 (WLT) tag against Houston dating back to 2017; Clarett and Cobalt also had 10 unbeaten games against Philadelphia (4-0-6 from 2010-17) and Portland (7-0-3 from 2011-14, including playoffs).

