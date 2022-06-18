Mice can save lives by finding earthquake victims among the rubble





Researchers have successfully trained mice to detect landmines, sniff out tuberculosis and even drive cars, but the next challenge — finding survivors in a collapsed building — may be their bravest yet. We spoke to Dr. Donna Kane, a behavioral researcher at APOPO, an organization that has pioneered training mice to save lives.

Why mice?

They can contribute something that other technologies cannot, at least in the areas where we train them. Their sense of smell and ability to train are on par with dogs. But it’s the mice’s small size that really makes the difference.

At APOPO, we work with a packed Giant African Rat [Cricetomys ansorgei]. We taught rats to spot landmines, because they are too small, too light, and cannot detonate a landmine. We teach them to spot the scent of illegally smuggled wildlife in shipping ports, because they can reach containers stacked on top of each other.

As for my research on training mice for search and rescue, the main reason is that they can get into tight, small areas of the wreck site. Usually the search and rescue dogs roam around the wreck sites, while hopefully the mice can actually get in, through all the ruins, because they are so small.

Any application should be a response to a human challenge, and it should need the unique abilities of our rats to help. If there is already [other] Available technology, and at an affordable price, we wouldn’t be training our rats just for the fun of it.

How do you train a mouse to do these things?

We use positive reinforcement to train them in the basic sequence of behaviour. So here to look for a human, explain to us that they found it, and then go back to the place from which they were released.

[Training] It starts in a really basic environment: a small empty room. Then we gradually expand and increase the complexity so that it is more like real life. We can start adding debris and making the training area look like an actual collapsed construction site.

Dr. Donna Kane with Joe, a rat being trained in search and rescue © APOPO

What happens when they find someone?

They need to turn a switch, which makes noise. Currently, we put them in a jacket with a small ball on its collar, which has a micro key. The mice are trained to pull the ball when they find someone, triggering the micro switch and beeping.

Pulling the ball is not a natural behavior for them, but they can be trained in a process we call shaping. We start by putting the jacket with the ball on them. Rats are naturally very curious, so when the ball is hanging there, you can see that it’s kind of like, “What’s that?”

Read more rodent research:

In the beginning, we only boost them when touching the ball at all. Then, as is the norm for shaping, you’ll stop strengthening just by touching until they realize, “Oh, I’m not strong anymore.” Then they will try harder [to get the reward]. This usually leads them to pull the ball, and we really have to reward them quickly, so they know this is the target behaviour. Then, in a similar way, we can shape it until it’s pulled for two to three seconds, so it’s a really strong signal for us.

Of course, in the field we will not be able to see or hear mice. So, we are working with a group of engineers to develop a multifunctional backpack that will hook up to our computer, so that we can be notified when the mice pull the ball. We will be able to find out exactly where they are, because the backpacks must also have a location transmitter.

How can they distinguish between those who are alive and those who are not?

We’ve talked about this a lot, because we’re only going to be training with living people and we don’t know how they’ll interact with corpses until they’re in a real scenario. However, dog trainers have told us that the smell characteristics of a living person, compared to a dead person, are very different. Dogs can distinguish between a living and a dead person about three to four hours after death.

We thought maybe we should train the mice to use some kind of scent we might be able to get – it’s hard to tell what to call it, but we’ll need to smell death, basically.

But the dog trainers tell us we don’t have to do that, because the smell changes between the living and the dead is so different, it’s not a problem.

During training, rats wear a jacket with a small key inside a ball that has been taught to pull when they find a victim © APOPO

When are these mice in the field?

We just started training in August 2021, and we still have to do training trials outside of the research environment. We work with a search and rescue group called GEA, which is based in Turkey, an earthquake-prone country. Hopefully by next year we can take mice to Turkey for experiments there, but in terms of going to real disaster sites, real collapsed buildings…it’s very hard to tell.

APOPO’s landmine research began in 1998, and its first operational trials were conducted in 2003 and 2004. Our research to detect tuberculosis began in 2003, and mice began operating in 2007. These projects cost, on average, about 6000 euro [roughly £5,175] To fully train one mouse until it is operational.

We are currently training seven people for search and rescue, although they will have to take turns using one backpack!

Read more ways clever animals help humans:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencefocus.com/news/these-search-and-rescue-rats-can-find-earthquake-victims-amongst-the-rubble/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos