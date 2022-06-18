



The main tower at Hutt Hospital received a bit of a delay after engineers discovered that only one part of the building was vulnerable to earthquakes.

Hut Hospital (Source: rnz.co.nz)

That means services may not have to relocate as soon as possible, and the confusion has angered the city’s mayor.

Hiritunga was hit by earthquakes last month.

It contains the pediatric ward, maternity ward, coronary care unit, and other wards and services.

With 210 beds, it represents a quarter of physical capacity across Hutt, Kenepuru and Wellington hospitals.

An initial assessment in March and released last month indicated that the entire building was only 15% off code which means services will have to move out as soon as possible.

However, a new engineering review released today only shows that the facade – the exterior concrete panels – of the block are rated low.

Although Hutt Valley DHB said the building is still earthquake-prone and services still need to be moved, it’s probably later than initially thought.

Campbell Barry, mayor of Lower Haut, said DHB confused the public.

“It is unacceptable that people have been told for the past month that everything has to get out of the building as soon as possible, and now they are being told that most of it will be there for an indefinite amount of time, but obviously for a longer period of time.

The public’s trust in the building has been undermined by the process and the way they have dealt with this.

The bank said in a statement that the result does not change the overall condition of the building.

With one item remaining at 15% [of code]By law, the building is still vulnerable to earthquakes. Other elements are considered earthquake hazards.

“We therefore recommend that the Board confirm our previous decision to move services from the building as soon as practicable.”

A building is considered an “earthquake hazard” if it is rated between 34% and 67% of the code.

Less than 34% are considered earthquake prone.

Buildings rated as 34-67% code have an approximate risk to life of 5-10 times compared to a similar new building.

DHB will release its new engineering report on Monday 20th June.

rnz.co.nz

