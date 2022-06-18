What to watch in Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes





Real Salt Lake FC have impressed this season, even after a disappointing end to their last game. RSL is third in the Western Conference, but has played one game more than most teams. They host the San Jose Earthquakes, who are in a tough spot. Earthquakes are 13th in the conference, with just three wins to their name this season – RSL has more than double that. But Real have struggled against San Jose over the years. Now that Wondo is retired, RSL must collect all three points with him.

Löeffelsend and Ruiz

RSL has acquired Jasper Löeffelsend with the 81st overall pick for the 2022 MLS Superdraft Championship. He was signed briefly with the Kings before joining the first team and has been impressed. His pairing with Pablo Ruiz delivered much better results than expected, which is incredible given the draft pick number and the original contract. The middle still isn’t the strongest part of the RSL game, but watch what Jasper brings to the table and how it works with Pablo.

Aaron’s replacement

Aaron Herrera has been a great RSL player over the years. Getting yellow cards in the last RSL match is disappointing but it does happen. This opens things up on the back line. We’ll likely see Andrew Brody return to his favorite team on the right and, ideally, see Chris Kaplan start. Kaplan has only scored three minutes for RSL so far, though he’s seen more time with the Kings. He left Friday training early because he took a knock, so hopefully he’s going to be fine tonight.

It’s time to start Savarino

Venezuelan superstar Jefferson Savarino has been with the team for over a month now, and it’s time to get started. Chang has been impressed overall this season, but we all want to see what Jefferson can do if he’s a full 90, or at least a 60 start.

RSL Player Availability

Outside: Farnsworth (right ankle), Halsey (ankle), Krellach (back)

Doubtful: Menendez (closer)

Suspended: Herrera (red card)

International Duty: Ochoa (Mexico), Rubin (Guatemala), Luna (U-20 US), Orozco (U-20 US variant)

With Kings: Dewsnup, Garcia, Bode “Davis” Hidalgo, Beavers, Benitez, Wellings, Kei and Holt

