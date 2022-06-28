Locals react to a 3.4-magnitude earthquake near Elgin





ELGIN, SC (WIS) – What scientists say is a rare earthquake swarm in the Midlands continued this weekend when a 3.4-magnitude earthquake near Elgin stunned thousands of people into a deep sleep.

The earthquake struck around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Several small earthquakes, or aftershocks, followed in the same area.

According to the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management, more than 30 earthquakes have now occurred near Elgin since Christmas.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Midlands on May 9.

Many who live where these earthquakes are centered say this is very disturbing, especially when it happens in the middle of the night.

“It’s horrible to feel something shaking and not know what it is,” said Carmen L. Jackson, who lives near the epicenter. “I mean you’re in bed and the bed is shivering. Man, that’s like a horror story on TV.”

Dr. Scott White, director of the South Carolina Earthquake Network and a professor in the University of South Carolina’s School of Earth, Ocean and Environment, said that while this activity is unusual, it is not abnormal in South Carolina or the Southeast. These earthquakes should not be considered a harbinger of a “big earthquake”.

“There is nothing in this regard to indicate that the earthquakes will become more extensive,” he said.

This is due, according to White, in the geological record to the fact that there are almost no earthquakes, which are earthquakes that precede larger earthquakes at the same location. He said it could happen, but it’s extremely rare.

Some said this trend interests them.

“I wake my wife and she rarely wakes up in the middle of the night,” said longtime Elgin resident Steve Jones. “It was just a thunderous bang, and a lot of times you live near Fort Jackson also you hear a lot of noise but you experience it is very different.”

Jones said the trend was “weird,” but added, “We just get along with it, it’s in God’s hands, so we trust him for it.”

Elisha Corrigan, who lives in Lugoff, said this weekend’s quake was the strongest I’ve ever felt, and that it “was still scary every time.”

“It’s weird because we’ve been going, you know, my whole life, I’ve lived here my whole life and never had any experience with earthquakes, and then all of a sudden we had it every day, weekly, monthly,” she said.

There’s no clear reason why all this seismic activity is happening, White said, as this area of ​​Kershaw County lies along an ancient fault system called the East Piedmont Fault Zone.

“It’s probably the result of centuries of pressure build-up along the eastern Piedmont fault system, and we’re in kind of a special time right now where we’re seeing a lot of small earthquakes happening along this fault system and hopefully this is the last one we’ll see,” He said. “But Mother Nature works to her own rhythms and at her own pace, and so it will end when it sadly ends.”

Jackson, who has lived in this area for four years, said the earthquake scared her “to death,” and she hopes no one else will.

“I know there was an earthquake, but I’ve never felt anything like this before in my life,” she said. “It was so scary because when there was an earthquake, you don’t know when it was going to happen and it shook my bed like a tree, and it shook all my cupboard cups, but I couldn’t move. I didn’t wake up.”

White says that while earthquakes are often measured in terms of magnitude, another detail to consider is intensity. This measures how much vibration one might feel from an earthquake in any given location.

He said most earthquakes in the Elgin region were about 4 in intensity. Intensity of 5 is when you start seeing loose objects fall off, White said.

