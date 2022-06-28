Aid worker in Salisbury says Taliban support efforts in aftermath of devastating earthquake in Afghanistan





An aid worker from Salisbury says the Taliban are incredibly supportive of his mission’s efforts to help the lives of Afghan communities devastated by a deadly earthquake.

More than a thousand people died in the natural disaster that occurred last Wednesday, with a series of powerful aftershocks contributing to the death toll.

Ian Brishas, ​​a former Air Force soldier, went to Sabra in Afghanistan’s Khost Province with his colleague Nadima to deliver vital supplies.

The couple welcomed men, women and children who lost their relatives, mothers, fathers and sisters in the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, local time, and its epicenter was near the city of Khost. Source: Bakhtar News Agency via Associated Press

“It was a mess,” says Ian.

“People were still digging graves and family members there lost all their family members. We met many children who became orphans, we met many people who lost 18-20 family members.

“We meet children who have just lost their mothers and fathers and they still have smiles on their faces and we went to the cemeteries and those people who lost all their families and couldn’t even cry. It was just too much for them. They are.”

“The problem was people were leaving their homes and going out and back in the houses trying to get things out. Then the tremors would happen again and then the houses would collapse.”

With so many societies lacking any form of medical treatment, Nadima believes tragedy must be used to bring about change,

“We need to think, OK, can that be prevented? And yes, it could happen if there were clinics in those places, if we had access to female doctors.

“So I think it’s time to look at this situation and also think about how we can be so much prepared?”

The Taliban-led government last week appealed for more international aid as the country grappled with the devastating 6.1-magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake destroyed livestock such as chickens and cows that many Afghans use as a source of food and income.

Ian says the journalist was nothing but a supporter of the humanitarian efforts for himself and Nadima.

“The Taliban supports us 100%. Because we’re doing humanitarian work, and that’s what they told us, we’re not playing politics, we’re just supporting people in rebuilding their communities.”

“More than ever, we need to help these kids, I just fell to the ground,” says Nadima. “We went to houses where they only had a small pot left, kids in clothes with nowhere to wash, everything they went to.”

Ian describes his purpose and appeals for more donations,

“We went to areas where no one would go. Once we got the donations, we got the trucks to get to these tough places. You can imagine these windy roads over the mountains.

“When everyone was leaving, I thought again about leaving. This is the time to go. This is what I am, this is what I do. I can’t do 9 to 5 again in the UK.”

Nadima praised Ian’s determination to help her, “We are so grateful to have Ian Birch in the country who has been such a workhorse for me, he has kept hope and is an optimist.”

