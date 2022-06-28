Afghan official warns of earthquake outbreak among survivors





Kabul:

Thousands affected by a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan need clean water and food, and they are at risk of disease, an Afghan Health Ministry official said Sunday, days after a United Nations agency warned of a cholera outbreak in the region.

At least 1,000 people were killed, 2,000 injured, and 10,000 homes destroyed in Wednesday’s earthquake, after which the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the cholera outbreak in the aftermath is of particular and serious concern.

“People are in dire need of food and clean water,” Afghan Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman told Reuters, adding that officials were managing medicines for the time being, but dealing with those who had lost their homes would be a challenge.

“We are asking the international community and humanitarian organizations to help us with food and medicine, the survivors may fall ill because they do not have suitable homes and shelters to live in,” he said.

The disaster represents a major test for the leaders of the hardline Taliban movement in Afghanistan, who have been shunned by many foreign governments over human rights concerns since they seized control of the country last year.

Helping thousands of Afghans is also a challenge for countries that have imposed sanctions on Afghan government bodies and banks, cutting off direct aid, leading to a humanitarian crisis even before the earthquake.

The United Nations and many other countries have rushed to the affected areas, and more are due to arrive in the coming days.

The Afghan Taliban administration has called for the reversal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars worth of central bank assets stashed in Western financial institutions.

In Kabul, the hospitals most accustomed to treating war victims have opened their wards to earthquake victims, but the majority of people remain in quake-ravaged areas.

“Our houses are destroyed, we don’t have a tent… There are a lot of children with us. We have nothing. Our food, our clothes… Everything is under the rubble,” Hazrat Ali, 18, told the Reuters team in War Cali. It is a village in the hardest-hit Bermal district.

He said, “I have lost my brothers, and my heart is broken. Now we are only two. I loved them so much.”

