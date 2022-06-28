Tremors were felt in parts of Sulia on Tuesday





The intensity of the earthquake was 3.0 on the Richter scale of moderate intensity. This is the second time in the past four days that earthquakes have been felt in Sulya

Tremors were felt in parts of Sulia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada on the morning of June 28 due to a 3.0-magnitude earthquake in the area bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodago districts.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center, the earthquake occurred at 7.45 am with an epicenter 5.2 km north of Im Chimpo village of Paraji Gram Panchayat in Madikeri Taluk in Kodagu district. The epicenter was located 12.1 km southeast of Sulya Taluk.

The disaster center asked people not to panic because the intensity is moderate, and said that the epicenter is in the third seismic zone and the area is free of any structural discontinuities according to the tectonic map. Tremors can be felt up to a maximum radial distance from the epicenter. In its report, the center said that this type of earthquake does no harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking that is observed locally.

Cracks appear on the walls

On Tuesday morning, tremors were felt in Sulia, Sambaji, Gunadka, Gutijar and the surrounding areas in Sulia Taluk. Some residents rushed out of their homes.

Cracks were observed on the walls of the home of former Sampaje Gram Panchayat member PR Nagesh in Kalogondi in Sulia Taluk. Similarly, Gram member Panchayat Abusali said that the crack in the wall of his house in Gonadka is becoming more prominent.

Parts of Sulia experienced tremors on the morning of June 25 as well, after a 2.7-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 4.7 km northwest of Karikeh Gram Panchayat in Madikeri taluk.

