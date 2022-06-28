The United States provides nearly $55 million in additional funding to respond to the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan | press release





In response to the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on June 22, the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development, is providing nearly $55 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of those affected. So far, nearly 770 deaths and about 1,500 infections have been reported. The effects of this disaster are compounding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Within hours of the earthquake, USAID partners immediately began responding and providing humanitarian assistance, including medical care. This additional assistance includes support from the USAID partner International Organization for Migration (IOM) to continue to reach earthquake-affected people with much-needed shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene and other relief items. These vital supplies include emergency shelter kits, cooking utensils, water containers for collecting and storing water, blankets, solar lights, clothing, and other household items. In addition, this support will provide hygiene kits, menstrual hygiene kits and water treatment supplies. Given that the earthquake-affected area was already experiencing an outbreak of acute watery diarrhea, this relief will help mitigate waterborne disease outbreaks in the aftermath of this disaster, when there is a greater risk due to the lack of potable water.

The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor in Afghanistan, providing more than $774 million in humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and for Afghans in the region since mid-August, including more than $573 million from USAID. The USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team, based in the region to lead the humanitarian response in Afghanistan, continues to coordinate the US response to the earthquake, and supports US partners to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable. We will continue to stand with the Afghan people in responding to their humanitarian needs.

For an update on USAID humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, visit here.

