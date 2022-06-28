Domestic fundraising efforts for the Afghanistan earthquake are challenging due to the status of the Taliban-run country





The Afghan community in Calgary is busy trying to do everything they can to help after that country’s worst earthquake in 20 years.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Khost and Paktika provinces last week, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving thousands homeless.

But international sanctions against the Taliban-led regime in Afghanistan are hampering the efforts of people in Calgary who want to send money to help.

“We have a family not far away, and they have definitely been affected,” said Malik Silimankel of the Canadian Afghan Association in Calgary. “People felt it was too far away in different countries.”

“A lot of people in Calgary have a lot of relatives and friends in that area,” Sillimankel said. “They are not even able to support them financially because of restrictions and sanctions. The main issue is the sanctions on the banking sector, so even if we want to raise money, sending it is a huge challenge.”

Selemankhel says he has run into problems even trying to send money to the bank account of the country’s Red Crescent Society – one of the main charities helping there.

“Unless you are part of the Red Cross or the United Nations, it is difficult for us as ordinary people outside the country,” he said.

An elderly man reacts to devastation after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan at noon, killing at least 29 people, and injuring 62 others in Sabra district of Khost province near Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022 (Sardar Shafak/Anadolu Agency) / Getty Images )

Selemankhel says it’s possible to send a bank transfer of up to $1,000 to a family through a service like Western Union. Family members could, in theory, then pass it on to charities on the ground, but he says the system isn’t very effective.

Community fundraising events will take place over the next two days in Calgary. Organizers say the earthquake is close to the hearts of many people in the city.

“We have a board member from the same village where this happened,” said Ehsan Aminzadeh of the Imam Azam Islamic Center in Calgary. The houses there are usually made of mud bricks.

Aminzadeh says the donations will go to the Afghanistan Earthquake Relief Fund through TD Bank to provide immediate and long-term assistance.

“We have an Afghan cultural association that has charitable status and they have connections in the country, so we will make sure the money goes to the right place and the right people,” Aminzadeh said.

“We will send the money through them.”

“All we can do is pray and donate. It is devastating and horrific,” he said.

Checker Cabs is holding a barbecue for its drivers on Tuesday where Aminzadeh says he was invited to raise money.

