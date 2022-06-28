



One survivor said that most of the building’s residents were renters.

Mumbai:

Taxi driver Satish Kshetter was relaxing with his guests in his room at the Nike Nagar Association Building in a suburb of Korla when he suddenly felt as if an earthquake had occurred, and as soon as he realized that the ward next to his building had collapsed, the first thing he thought came to his mind to save his family members and guests.

With the common staircase of the east and west sides of the injured D wing collapsing, Mr. Kshetre, a resident of the third floor of the west side, drew a rope with his sari and rescued all 10 people, including his family and some. Guests visit it with the help of locals.

Civil officials said on Tuesday that at least 14 people were killed and 13 injured after the four-storey building collapsed at midnight on Monday.

All four floors located in the eastern part of Building D in the Naik Nagar Co-operative Housing Society were confined to the accident. On the western side, the ground floor and the first floor were affected, while the remaining three floors remained unchanged. “For a moment I thought we wouldn’t survive but thanks to God, we are alive,” Mr. Kshetre told PTI.

Remembering the horror of the night, he said it was like an earthquake.

“The entire building (the D wing) shook and immediately the eastern part next door collapsed with a loud and deafening sound,” he said.

Kshetter said at least 10 people, including his family members and five guests, were present inside his room at the time of the accident, which occurred around 11.40pm on Monday. He said some of them were already in bed while others were awake.

“For a moment, I felt numb. But after a few moments, I gathered some courage to save myself and my family,” he added.

Satish Kshetter said the common staircase to Building D had collapsed.

“I made a rope using the sari and rescued all 10 people inside my room safely with the help of local people,” he said, adding that people stuck on the fourth floor were similarly rescued.

The 27-year-old who drives an app-based taxi said he was supposed to move to another rented place on Tuesday due to the dilapidated condition of the Nike Nagar Association building.

Mr Kshetre said that each floor of the damaged building consisted of four apartments, two on the east side and two on the west side.

He said most of the community’s residents are rented but some rooms are unoccupied.

Kshetter said a family of three had come to stay in the damaged building just two days ago, but are trapped under the ruble.

Devraj Badya, a resident of Korla, was anxiously awaiting news about the whereabouts of his younger brother Ramesh while waiting on the road outside the damaged building.

However, the anxious wait turned to despair as Ramesh was pulled out from the rubble dead.

Devraj said that Ramesh moved into the damaged building only two days ago because the building we were staying in was in poor condition.

“My brother moved into the dilapidated building because of the urgency to go home,” he added, crying.

Earlier in the day, the Badia family asked rescuers to track down Ramesh under the wrecked stairs. Ramesh’s son told them that the former is trapped under the ladder.

Three members of the Badia family had moved to the Nike Najjar Association a few days earlier.

Devraj said one family member died while two others were rescued earlier in the day.

Rahul Rametke, a grade 12 student who lives in a nearby slum, watched in horror as the four-story building collapsed with loud noises and the water tank falling on his balcony onto the road, crashing into the compound wall.

“Some people on the third floor of the building were screaming for help when the building was collapsing,” recalls Ramtik, who was checking his mobile phone at the time of the accident.

Ashok Rajuru, a conductor in Pest, told the Pakistan News Agency that he was in bed when he heard a loud noise.

“When he rushed outside, he saw a thick cloud of dust appear around the wrecked building,” he said, adding that there was chaos due to the power outage in the building.

Ashish Kumar, the deputy commander of the National Self-Defense Front, told PTI that more than 100 members of the National Defense Forces are participating in the rescue operations.

“Three of our dogs are also on site to help locate survivors,” Kumar said, adding that rains slowed operations.

“Our teams rescued three neighborhoods from under the rubble until 10.30 am,” he said.

