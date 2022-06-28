Rising number of earthquakes in Texas ‘linked to oil and gas production’





New research has found that an increasing number of earthquakes recorded in West Texas could be linked to oil and gas production in the region.

Since 2009, earthquakes have intensified rapidly in the Delaware Basin — an oil-producing region in West Texas and New Mexico, according to researchers at the University of Texas.

The authors of the study, published in Seismology Research Letters, analyzed data that tracked earthquakes and oil and gas production in the region from 2017 to 2020. They found that 68 percent of earthquakes greater than 1.5 magnitude were “strongly related” to one or more oil and gas activities. gas production.

These activities were hydraulic fracturing, otherwise known as fracturing—a process that uses a pressurized liquid to create cracks in the rock and widen them to increase the flow of oil and gas—and the disposal of what is referred to as “formation waters” in geological formations.

The formation waters are produced with oil and gas, and then disposed of by injecting them into geological formations, the researchers said.

These production activities are known to increase “subsurface pore pressure,” a mechanism for triggering earthquakes, said Alexandros Savedis, a researcher at the University of Texas and co-author of the study.

“This paper shows that we now know a lot about how oil and gas activities and seismic activity are related,” Savvidis said. “Modeling techniques can help oil and gas producers and regulators identify potential risks and adjust production and disposal activity to reduce them.”

The graph indicates how strongly earthquakes are associated with hydraulic fracturing, shallow wastewater injection, and deep wastewater injection in different areas. The lower the p value, the higher the confidence of the association.

(Carolyn Britton/Gregoratus et al/The University of Texas at Austin.)

The researchers studied about 5,000 earthquakes, selecting those above the 1.5-magnitude threshold. They found that 55 percent of the earthquakes were related to the injection of formation waters into sedimentary formations.

In 2020, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in Menton, Texas in an area where earthquakes were strongly associated with producing water injected into deep geological formations, the authors said.

Meanwhile, the authors said, hydraulic fracturing is linked to 13 percent of earthquakes.

