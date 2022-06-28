Locals say it felt like an earthquake Mumbai News





Mumbai ‘felt like an earthquake’, locals said of the collapse of part of the D-wing of the Nike Housing Association in Kurla (East). They said the entire neighborhood felt a tremor Monday night.

Rahul Ramtik, 17, who used to live in a two-story building across the road, said the entire complex was covered in smoke and dust.

“I was standing outside my house at night when I heard a big sound and suddenly I saw the building collapse like a bundle of cards. A little later, people started screaming for help and we all rushed to the scene.”

Dilip Dube, another local resident, who lived next door, said: ‘Because it was late at night, many people were sleeping while some were awake. Those who were sleeping did not even realize what had happened and were trapped under the rubble, while Four to five people are awake and have been able to get out of the rubble with the help of first responders and local residents.”

Shortly after the building collapsed, local residents rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations. Satish Kshetter, 27, who was one of the survivors, said locals used sari and ropes to get people out of the rubble.

“We can clearly understand that many people were trapped inside as it was night, when everyone went home. We tried to clear the rubble with our hands and spades and we tried to get people out with ropes and sari. Locals rescued at least five people safely before first responders arrived.”

Meanwhile, relatives of the dead man blamed their fate for this unfortunate incident. Ramesh Badia moved in with his wife Devaki and 14-year-old son Preet into the collapsed building just three days ago. Previously, they stayed in a building that local authorities also declared a ruin.

While Devaki and Brett were rescued on Tuesday morning, Ramesh has not been traced. Finally, after more than 16 hours of the rescue, Ramesh was removed from the rubble and taken to the government-run Rajawaddy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the mother and son were taken to the same hospital on the same Tuesday morning and their condition was said to be stable.

Ramesh Devraj’s brother, a tailor by profession, came looking for his brother. We were living as a joint family in the Thakkar Baba settlement in the area when we learned that the building was in a dilapidated state. That’s when a few of our family moved to Shell Colony in Chambur, while my brother, wife and son moved here to this community. “It is very unfortunate that this has happened,” Devraj said.

Sahdev Tastud, 68, is the uncle of Ajinkya Gaekwad, 32, who was a security guard for a company and stayed with his parents Prahlad Gaekwad, 65, and Lilabai Gaekwad, 60, on the second floor. Their entire family died in the accident.

“The Gaikwads have been staying in this building for over two years. They only came to this town to work and given the high property prices, they had to live in this dilapidated building,” Tastwood said.

Tastode came to the site during the intervening Monday and Tuesday night at 1am and didn’t leave the place until Tuesday evening.

