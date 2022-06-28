Connecting Texas earthquakes to oil and gas production





Story at a Glance Last year, more than 200 earthquakes of magnitude 3 struck West Texas. High oil and gas production in the Delaware Basin region is believed to play a causal role. Investigators evaluated 5,000 earthquakes between 2017 and 2020 to determine the impact of production on the frequency of earthquakes.

An increasing number of earthquakes have rocked West Texas in recent years, leading some in the area to consider purchasing earthquake insurance.

Now, new research from the University of Texas at Austin has found that oil and gas activity in the region is highly correlated with most recent earthquakes.

The Delaware Basin in western Texas and southern New Mexico is home to large reservoirs of oil and gas making it a prime target for fuel production activities.

Researchers tracked seismic activity and productivity in the region from 2017 through 2020 and found that 68 percent of earthquakes greater than 1.5 magnitude were related to gas and oil extraction and wastewater disposal efforts.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay up to date with the news.

The investigators evaluated the effects and frequency of daily hydraulic fracturing and pressure-driven modeling for wastewater disposal in shallow or deep geological formations.

Companies perform hydraulic fracturing by pumping pressurized liquid into a wellbore to extract natural gas. But the process has been criticized in the past for producing large amounts of toxic wastewater that poses a challenge to their disposal.

About 5,000 earthquakes were evaluated, of which, 43 percent were associated with injections in shallow sedimentary formations and 12 percent with deep injections below the depth of hydraulic fracturing. Hydraulic fracturing has been linked to 13 percent of reported earthquakes.

The present results indicate an increased number of earthquakes associated with hydraulic fracturing than those previously reported in Reeves County and showed that shallow sewage-driven modeling is associated with many earthquakes in the region.

The researchers hypothesize that the latter result is likely due to reactivation of long parallel faults.

The modeling techniques used in the paper “can help oil and gas producers and regulators identify potential risks and adjust production and disposal activity to reduce them,” co-author Alexandros Savedis said in a press release.

The researchers hope that the model will help other regions determine whether seismic activity is related to oil and gas production efforts.

Posted on June 28, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/energy/3539632-texas-earthquakes-linked-to-oil-and-gas-production/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos